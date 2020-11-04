Many spend a lot of time on cardio workout and building muscle mass but often skip the flexibility training. And that’s where you go wrong. Stretching is one of the most important part of any fitness routine. Skipping your stretches can lead to tight muscles and limit your range of motion as well as increase your risk of injury. On the other hand benefits of daily stretching are too numerous to count. Stretching can help combat tight muscles improve posture and reduce risk of injury. Even if you're short on time don’t skip the stretching part of your workout routine.