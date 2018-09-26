If you want to be able to move well, squat well, or basically do everyday activities without much problems, just remember this simple maxim – It’s all in your hips © Shutterstock

If you want to be able to move well, squat well, or basically do everyday activities without much problems, just remember this simple maxim – It’s all in your hips. And it’s not some silly proverb from the comic books. Your hips play an important role in your everyday affairs. From clean lifting to swinging the golf club and from generating force to supporting the weight of your body, they are your best friends.

And if yours are stiff and you lack mobility, not only are you at risk for injuries but you’re making most of the exercises harder for yourself. Do these 5 moves to improve your hips and mobility.

Banded wall squat

Step 1: Put your thumbs in a resistance band and bring it behind your back, creating loops on both ends.

Step 2: Then sit down on the floor next to a wall and place your feet flat on the wall in your squat stance.

Step 3: Now, loop the band around your knees and lay down. From the side, it would look like a deep squat with your feet shoulder-width apart and touching the wall, your knees bent, and spine flat on the floor.

Step 4: Hold this position for about two minutes.

Downward dog hip flexor stretch

Step 1: Start on the ground in a pushup/plank position, then hinge at the hips, driving them up and back, and bring your feet closer to your hands.

Step 2: Pull your hips toward the ceiling and your heels to the ground. Keep your back flat and extended. This is the down dog position.

Step 3: Support your hands to the floor and pick up one leg and rotate your hip over.

Step 4: Hold your leg in position, maintaining your posture and balance, before returning to the down dog position.

Elevated pigeon stretch

Step 1: Find an elevated platform or box. Raise one leg and place it on the platform, bending your knee at a 90-degree angle. Keep your opposite leg planted on the ground, squeezing your glutes.

Step 2: Hinge at the hips and lean your torso over your legs as far as is comfortable, then move side to side, keeping your posture stable by bracing yourself with your hands.

Step 3: You can also place your arm on the inside of your raised leg and rotate your torso, opening your chest to stretch.

Shin box switch

Step 1: Sit down on the ground and bend your front leg internally, and your back leg externally, so both are pointed in the same direction. This is the starting position.

Step 2: Keeping your feet on the ground, switch your hip position so your front and back legs switch directions. Keep your torso as upright as possible throughout the movement.

Couch stretch