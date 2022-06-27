5 Exercises That The Elderly Must Do At Home To Maintain Good Health

Elderly people should avoid heavy workouts and strictly exercise under the guidance of a fitness trainer.

In the below article, we tell you about the exercises you can do at home to stay fit and fine. Read on to know more about this and start exercising right away.

A daily exercise routine is very important for people over 50 years of age. You need to know that regular physical activity can help the elderly population to improve their overall well-being. After all, you should not take it lightly when it comes to your health.

It is true that one tends to slow down and become more sedentary with age (that is after 50). This can be due to health problems such as arthritis, osteoporosis, back pain, and knee pain, being overweight, weak eyesight, or worrying about falling. But you need to follow an active lifestyle as you grow older. A well-balanced diet and exercise can help you to improve your quality of life. Here is a list of exercises that can be helpful for healthy people to maintain good health.

These are some of the exercises that elderly people should do without fail.

Yoga

Haven't thought of doing yoga yet? Then, you need to do it with the help of an expert. Yoga can be beneficial for your physical as well as mental well-being. It is a low-impact form of exercise that can help the elderly population to enhance their muscle strength, mobility, balance, and flexibility, all of which are essential to staying hale and hearty throughout your life.

Resistance band workouts

If you feel lethargic or monotonous and want to try out a new type of exercise, then resistance bands can be a good option. Resistance bands means stretchy strips of rubber that provide resistance to workouts and tend to reduce stress on your body. The band workout can help in strengthening your core, stabilize muscles, and improves posture, mobility, and balance. You can do it anywhere at the home, park, or on a playground. Elderly people can do this cost-effective workout safely even if they are alone.

Water aerobics

If you are battling arthritis or any other joint problem then we have a solution for you. Go for water aerobics with the help of a fitness trainer who can guide you properly. You need to understand that water puts less stress on the joints and offers natural resistance. This type of exercise can be beneficial for improving strength, flexibility, stamina, balance, and agility.

You may like to read

Strength training exercises

Increase muscle strength, muscle mass, and bone density. Strength training aids you in weight management and revs up your metabolism to help you burn more calories. Thus, you can also safeguard yourself from joint injury.

Walking

For those with obesity or joint pain, walking can be challenging. But it is one of the best and most effective exercises that can help in weight loss, strengthen your bones and muscles, improve muscle endurance, boost immunity, ease joint pain, and energize you. It helps prevent heart disease, high blood pressure, and abnormal blood sugar levels.

THE LAST WORD

(This article is authored by Dr Abhishek Kumar Mishra, Orthopedic Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Delhi)