5 Effective Yoga for Flat Stomach and Slim Thighs

Do you want a flat stomach and well-maintained thighs? If yes, then these yoga asanas can help you do that and maintain overall health.

Yoga should be your go-to mantra for a flat stomach, and a lean, toned figure. Abdominal fat is very difficult to get rid of. The fat around your stomach is considered to be the most stubborn part of the body to lose weight from. Abdominal obesity can be a real threat when the waist measures 35 inches or more for women and 40 inches for men.

Ward Off Lifestyle Diseases

By accumulating extra fat around the midriff, you become more susceptible to lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes, heart disease, hypertension and obesity. Even from a psychological perspective, a flat stomach and a fit body can add greatly to your self-confidence.

Yoga Keeps You Active

Yoga is definitely a full-body workout. By practising these poses, you can strengthen your body and also increase your flexibility. Extra fat around the midriff also makes regular activities harder and this can lead to lethargy. If you are a beginner, start with 15 minutes a day and gradually build it up as your stamina increases.

Utkatasana (Chair Pose)

Formation of the posture

Begin with Samasthithi. Join palms to form Namaste at your heart chakra and raise your arms up. Bend your knees and slowly lower your pelvis. Ensure that your pelvis is parallel to the floor with a 90-degree bend at the knees. Align your ankles and knees in one straight line. Focus your gaze on your Namaskar. Ensure that your spine remains erect.

Ek Padasana (Standing Balance)

Formation of the posture

Begin with Samastithi. Keep your back straight as you stretch your arms up and join your palms in Pranam. Exhale and bend your upper body forward until it is parallel to the floor. Keep your arms stretched out Slowly lift your right leg upwards behind you, keeping it straight. Your right leg, pelvis, upper body and arms should all form a straight line. Focus your gaze on a point on the floor to maintain balance.

Chaturanga Dandasana (Staff Pose)

Formation of posture:

Begin with plank posture. As you exhale, lower your body down into half a push-up, such that the upper arms are parallel to the floor. Your elbows must touch the sides of your ribs as you lower yourself to maintain a 90-degree angle in the crook of the elbows. Your shoulders must be drawn in. Your wrists and elbows must be perpendicular to the floor and your shoulders must be in line with your body. Hold the asana for 10-15 seconds.

Naukasana (Boat Pose)

Formation of the posture

Lie down on your back. Lift up your upper and lower body to balance your sitting bones. Your toes must be aligned with your eyes. Keep your knees and back straight. Keep your arms parallel to the ground and point forward. Tighten your abdominal muscles. Straighten your back. Inhale and exhale normally.

Chakrasana (Wheel Pose)

Formation of the posture

Lie down on your back. Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor. Bend your arms at the elbows with your palms facing the sky. Rotate your arms at the shoulders and place your palms on the floor on either side beside your head. Inhale, put pressure on your palms and legs and lift your entire body up to form an arch. Relax your neck and allow your head to fall gently behind.

Yoga And Good Diet for Health

In yoga, Surya Namaskar/Sun Salutations and Chandra Namaskar/Moon Salutations are a great way to start off your practice. Combine this holistic physical activity like Yoga or any other additional physical exercise routine with a nutrition-filled diet. These specific asanas will help you eliminate fat around the waist, and also effectively tone your hips and thighs.