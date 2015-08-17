5 Yoga Asanas To Prevent Common Cough And Cold

Suffering from frequent cold and cough? Try out these 5 yoga asanas. These yoga asanas will strengthen the lungs, clear the nasal passage and expel toxins from the body.

If you suffer from frequent cold and cough and can't find an effective way to prevent it, start practising yoga today. In this article, we will talk about yoga asanas that can help you fight these seasonal health conditions easily without taking the help of medicines. To help with the same, we have a well-known yoga expert, Sunaina Rekhi suggests some of these asanas avoid cough and cold. They take only a few minutes and help you stay hale and hearty.

Parvatasana or mountain pose

The mountain pose helps in strengthening the muscles of your chest. The movement of hands helps tone the muscles around the chest and strengthen the lungs. This pose also helps detoxify the body and prevent infections.

Steps to do the pose

Sit in sukhasana or easy pose and raise your hands towards the sky. Keep your palms facing each other

Now join both the hands and as you inhale, stretch your hands upwards. You will feel a gentle stretch in your abdominal muscles

Hold this pose for 12-15 seconds and relax

Repeat this asana five times

Ustrasana or the camel pose

Ustrasana opens up the lungs and oxygenates the entire respiratory system. It activates the pharynx, the nasal passage and stimulates the nerves of the respiratory system.

Steps to do the pose

Kneel on a yoga mat and press your shin to the floor

Then place your hands on either side of your pelvis. Your palms should rest on the tip of your hip bone

Now push your tailbone downwards and forward while you keep your upper body upright

Inhale and gently lean back and tilt your head

Place your palms on the soles of your feet for added support

Hold this pose for fifteen seconds, and slowly come back to the starting position

Setubandhasana or bridge pose

The bridge pose opens up the chest and stimulates the thymus glands which boosts your immunity and prevents you from a cough and cold.

Steps to do the pose

Lie on your back and bend your knees. Make sure to keep your feet flat on the floor

Now as you exhale, use the strength of your arms to push your pelvis off the floor towards the ceiling

Keep your body lifted for five deep, consecutive breaths

Repeat the pose 4-5 times

Kapalbhati pranayama or skull shining breath

The kapalbhati pranayama is very effective in preventing or treating a cough. It helps expel toxins from the lungs. It also opens up the sinuses and allows the phlegm to drain.

Steps to do the pose

Sit comfortably in sukhasana and keep your palms on your knees facing upwards.

Inhale and as you exhale through your nose pull in your stomach.

Now inhale and loosen your stomach muscles. Then contract your stomach muscles again and exhale.

Perform this 50 times and when you feel comfortable with the practice, increase the number of repetitions.

Practice this daily in the morning and evening.

Ujjayi Pranayama or victorious breathing

When you practice ujjayi pranayam, the friction of the air getting into your body releases phlegm from the lungs, warms up the sinuses and helps eliminate the toxins from the body.

Steps to do the pose

Sit comfortably in sukhasana or easy pose. Close your eyes and place your hands on your knees with your palms facing the ceiling

Inhale as you tighten your throat. While you do so, you should be able to hear a whistling sound

Hold your breath for about five minutes and slowly exhale. Tighten your throat while you exhale and make sure you hear a hissing sound

Do this 3-4 times initially and then increase the number of repetitions

