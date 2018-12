These effective exercises that do not need any equipment. © Shutterstock.

You don’t need fancy, expensive equipment and gym membership to lose weight. You can become stronger and fitter, and get to your healthiest self as fast as possible by practising exercises at home and that too without any types of equipment. Here, we have assembled a list of the 5 effective exercises that do not need any equipment and can be done anywhere.

To offer yourself a great body without spending money on those expensive exercise equipment let’s have a look at those 5 no equipment workouts:

Squat jumps

Squat humps are very effective for strengthening the legs, butts, basically entire lower body.

Steps to practice:

Step 1: Stand straight with your feet hip-width apart and keep your abs tight.

Step 2: Squat down by bending your knees, also ensure that your knees are in line with your heels.

Step 3: Now, by pushing the floor with your feet jump up and land softly back into the squat.

Step 4: Practice 10-12 squat jumps.

Jumping Lunge

Lunges target your hamstrings, quadriceps, glutes and even your calves.

Steps to practice:

Step 1: To begin with, stand straight and then step your right leg back into a back lunge.

Step 2: Now, jump up and switch legs.

Step 3: Land down into the Lunge with your right leg in the front and left leg back. One rep complete.

Step 4: Practice 8 to 10 times.

Jumping jacks

This is one of the best cardio exercises to burn fat and to lose weight quickly.

Steps to practice:

Step 1: Stand straight with abs tight, shoulders rolled back and feet together.

Step 2: Jump up and open your legs in the wide stance.

Step 3: At the same time, lift your arms straight overhead.

Step 4: Land softly with your feet more than shoulder-width apart and arms straight up.

Step 5: Jump again and come back to the starting position. One rep complete.

Step 6: Practice 30 jumping jacks.

Burpees

Burpees offer high-intensity cardio moves. They are very effective in getting rid of belly fat.

Steps to practice:

Stand straight with your abs tight. Bend forward and place your hands on the floor.

Now pressing your hands into the floor, jump your feet back to get in the plank position.

Now jump back into the forward bend position.

Straighten up and do it again.

Rolling planks

This is a great exercise for your entire core. They target abdominal and arms.

Steps to practice:

Step 1: Begin with the standard plank position.

Step 2: Keep your hands under your shoulders and your abs engaged.

Step 3: Now lift your right side and get into the side plank. Balance yourself on your left hand and foot.

Step 4: Extend that right arm straight up towards the sky.

Step 5: Now roll back into the plank position.

Step 6: Then roll into the side plank on the other side.

Step 7: Come back into the plank position. One rep complete.

Step 8: Practice 10 reps.