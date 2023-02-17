5 Easy-To-Stick-To Tips That Will Help You Achieve Your Fitness Goals

The importance given to leading a healthy lifestyle has become increasingly prevalent in the post-pandemic era, as long-term effects of the Covid-19 virus are speculated upon and a gradual resumption of daily life occurs. But not being able to stick to fitness and health goals is a phenomenon that has experienced the challenges of starting and sustaining a healthy routine with sufficient physical exercise and a proper diet. Unfortunately, these attempts are often marred by exceptionally high and unrealistic expectations we subject ourselves to. Nevertheless, several studies show the impact of incremental gains or "small wins" that go a long way in helping people achieve desirable health goals.

Fitness Expert Meenakshi Mohanty shares five simple practices that anyone can adopt to improve personal health without having to be too hard on oneself:

Start Small: Achieving fitness levels akin to an athlete takes years, and adopting extensive fitness regimes can be a highly challenging task for most people. Instead, a more effective way of approaching healthy practices can entail easier adjustments throughout your day. For example, walking more often, adding sets of push-ups or squats before a shower, or even five to ten minutes of meditation daily can lead to long-term benefits and help develop healthy habits over time. Try the 80/20 rule:Nutrition is as important as exercise in health; some argue it plays a more significant role. Having a nutritional meal is vital to maintaining a healthy system, and one shouldn't be too hard on themselves for craving carbs and sugar. The solution to the conundrum may lie in dividing up eating according to the 80/20 rule: eat whole foods 80% of the time, and use the remaining 20% of your time to indulge (chocolates, potato chips, fries, burgers, etc.) Experiment with free training classes: Starting a fitness routine alone can be especially difficult since most of us may need to learn the right exercises and how to do them. However, there are several opportunities to try new things today, and free classes are available virtually everywhere. Trying different classes can also help one find the correct form of exercise, be it weight training, Zumba, dance, yoga, or anything. Add protein to breakfast: Protein is an essential macro that everyone requires for nourishment, but most people are accustomed to having protein, such as in fish and meats or pulses, during dinner. But getting the right amount of protein in the morning leads to better satiation throughout the day and can help save you from craving a chocolate bar towards the evening. Access the outdoors more frequently: The simple choice of leaving a place of comfort can lead to exploring new places and exciting new things. Taking advantage of the architecture around can prove beneficial too. Choosing a flight of stairs rather than the elevator or a short evening walk in the nearest park daily can enable cardiovascular benefits in the long run.