The holy month of Ramadan is about avoiding negative habits and adopting a healthier lifestyle. Fasting strengthens digestive system and increases its efficiency but people usually break their fasts during Ramadan with lavish feasts which leads to weight gain and drowsiness. Therefore, it is important to continue working out during the fasting month. Yes, we know it can be a bit difficult for you to workout during this month while fasting the whole day. But finding the right time zone to exercise will help you keep your energy levels up and your metabolism stable. The task surely seems daunting but many people around the world keep their fitness intact even during Ramadan month. So, why can’t you. Just follow some of these dos and don’ts for maintaining a workout regime amidst the sacred month. Also Read - Yasmin Karachiwala's fun buddy workout will inspire you to exercise with family amidst the lockdown

DO: Moderate exercises for about 30 minutes to 1 hour

Try moderate exercises like skipping, jogging on the spot or jumping. You can perform these exercises 90 minutes before the sunsets so that when your energy is draining iftar is not that far. Also Read - Ramadan 2020 Special: 5 healthy eating tips to follow during Iftar

DO: Exercise between 11pm-2am and 3am-4am

Apart from working out before iftar, people who like to stay up till late can workout between 11pm and 2pm. This can help boost your performance and your energy levels as your body is properly full and also hydrated. For the early risers, the best time to begin their fitness schedule can be just before sehri time that is between 3am-4am. This way you’ll have energy from last night’s meal plus you’ll be able to eat during morning suhoor post workout too. Also Read - Ramadan 2020: 5 must-have foods for sehri

DO: Low-intensity exercises

Low-intensity cardio workouts like squats, bicycle crunches, push-ups, and walking can be easily done inside your home. However, if there’s not enough space for walking, try running on the spot. Doing these exercises will keep you fit without totally draining out your energy.

DO NOT: Push yourself to the limit

Avoid high-intensity workouts like weight training and don’t overexert yourself. By pushing yourself off the limits you may feel very weak and extremely drained out which is not healthy. Just try exercising at your own pace without going too fast and also listen to your body if it is trying to indicate that you’re tired.

DO NOT: Try to gain muscle

Since fasting makes it near to impossible for you to gain muscles through working out, leave the muscle training aside. Focus more on managing fitness with a regular exercise routine so that you can get back stronger for your resistance training workouts once Ramadan is over.

DO NOT: Stuff yourself with junk as it’ll affect your workout regime

We know it is difficult to resist eating all the lavish high-calorie food after fasting for the whole day but try to keep it light and healthy. Think of eating foods which will fuel your workouts like eggs, lean meat, and green veggies. These foods contain proteins, complex carbs and fibre which help in your workout routine.