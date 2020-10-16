Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a condition characterised by hormonal imbalances, irregular periods, or no periods at all. Women with PCOS have multiple cysts in their ovaries which is caused by the over production of hormones called androgens. Maintaining a well-balanced diet and, therefore, a healthy weight is key to managing PCOS symptoms. Also Read - Beat PCOS with these easy lifestyle changes

Here are 5 helpful tips for losing weight with PCOS.

Reduce your carb intake

Lowering your carb consumption on a daily basis can help you manage PCOS due to carbs’ impact on insulin levels. Insulin is known to be one of the most important fluid for blood sugar management and energy storage in your body. But excessive quantity of insulin can increase body fat and weight gain in the general population — and in women with PCOS. Women with PCOS are specially advised to keep a check on their body fat to cure it. Also Read - 10 home remedies to beat pain during your periods

Eat enough protein

Protein helps your body stabilize blood sugar level and increases feelings of fullness after a meal. As said above, gaining weight is a ‘no-no’ for women suffering from PCOS. Thus, increasing the intake of protein can aid weight loss by reducing cravings, helping you burn more calories, and managing hunger hormones.

Increase healthy fats intake

Having plenty of healthy fats in your daily diet can help you feel more full and satisfied after meals. This, in a way, helps you to tackle weight loss and other symptoms of PCOS. Although, fats are rich in calories, adding them to your daily meals can help you keep a check on your diet and reduce your cravings. Examples of healthy fats include coconut butter, coconut oil, avocado and almond butter. You can also combine a healthy fat with a protein source and have it as snacks whenever you are hungry.

Limit processed food and sugar intake

Another important tip to lose weight with PCOS is to reduce your intake of any kinds of sugary foods or processed meals. Processed foods and added sugars can raise blood sugar levels in your body and increase your risk of insulin resistance, which is linked to obesity. Foods high in added sugar and refined carbs include pastries, candies, fast foods, muffins, sugary deserts, etc.

Include fermented foods in your diet

Healthy gut bacteria play an important role in metabolism and weight maintenance. According to studies, women with PCOS have fewer gut bacteria compared to women without this condition. If you are suffering from PCOS, include fermented foods in your diet to increase the production of good gut bacteria. Eating foods high in probiotics, such as homemade curd or low-fat yogurt, may help increase the number of beneficial bacteria in your gut.

Losing weight can be a difficult task for women suffering from PCOS. A balanced diet and mindful eating accompanied by proper exercise routine can help a person fight PCOS. Weight loss is the key to keep a check on PCOS and, for that, have less of refined carbs and highly processed foods and more of whole foods, protein, healthy fats, and fiber.

Not only a change in your regular diet but also a pinch of changes in your lifestyle is also very important. Regular exercise, stress management, and sleep are all key ingredients of weight loss.