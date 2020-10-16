Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a condition characterised by hormonal imbalances irregular periods or no periods at all. Women with PCOS have multiple cysts in their ovaries which is caused by the over production of hormones called androgens. Maintaining a well-balanced diet and therefore a healthy weight is key to managing PCOS symptoms. Here are 5 helpful tips for losing weight with PCOS. Reduce your carb intake Lowering your carb consumption on a daily basis can help you manage PCOS due to carbs’ impact on insulin levels. Insulin is known to be one of the most important fluid for blood