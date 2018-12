Do you know that low-impact exercises can enhance your health and fitness without taking a toll on your joints? Low-impact exercises are good for you.

A workout can be termed as low-impact if at least one of your feet remains in contact with the ground at all times. Walking, hiking, swimming, cycling, power yoga and elliptical machine, are some of the low-impact exercises which you can try and stay fit. Low-impact exercises are appropriate for beginners and for people who have arthritis or osteoporosis, those who are obese, pregnant women, and people who are suffering from bone, joint, connective tissue injuries. This is so because low-impact exercise can help you to shed those excess kilos without making your joints cry. According to the American Council, keeping at least one foot on the ground at all times may cut down your risk of musculoskeletal injury.

Another research observed that low-impact exercises can increase your heart rate and may work your muscles fully. Here, we list few low-impact exercises which you can incorporate in your fitness routine and get many health benefits out of them.

1: Cycling

Cycling is a good low-impact exercise which works on your hamstrings, quads, calves, and glutes without knocking off your knees. You will be able to protect your heart, battle the bulge and may keep cancer at bay if you do it on the regular basis. You should start slowly and then increase the length of your cycling sessions gradually. According to the study conducted by the University of Glasgow, the researchers who studied over 260,000 participants found that, if you cycle to work, then you may be able to keep heart diseases away. Moreover, along with burning fat, cycling helps you to build stronger muscles and joints. It can help you to strengthen your glutes, hamstrings, quads, and calves.

2: Walking

According to research, moderate-intensity, low-impact activity, like yoga and walking, can be as effective as a high-impact activity, like running, in cutting down your risk of heart disease. Walking is known as one of the most popular low-impact exercises. It has gained immense popularity. Reportedly, the Centers for Disease Control and the American College of Sports Medicine also recommends walking at 3-4 mph. If you walk regularly, you will be able to protect yourself from cardiovascular diseases, enhance your posture and musculoskeletal strength. Also, you will be able to speed up your recovery.

3: Swimming

Swimming is can be a great low-impact whole body exercise. You will be able to get a whole body workout and enhance your heart health if you swim on a daily basis. It will help you to pump up your heart rate without stressing your body. Also, you will be able to build stamina, endurance and flexibility. According to a study, people suffering from osteoarthritis reported reductions in joint pain and stiffness, and also experienced less physical limitation after opting for swimming. According to research, 101 people surveyed before and after swimming at a YMCA in New Taipei City, Taiwan, 44 reported being mildly depressed and stressed. But, after swimming, the number of people who reported feeling stressed decreased to merely eight.

4: Elliptical training

You will be able to grill your fat, work on your arms, shoulders, traps, chest, thighs, and calves if you go for elliptical training. So, you should just ditch that treadmill and get going now and exercise on the elliptical trainer to tackle joint and muscle pain. Elliptical trainer workout can help you to enhance your bone mineral density.

5: Power yoga

Many asanas which are involved in power yoga can help you to improve your stamina, flexibility and balance. Thus, you will be able to strengthen yourself, destroy stress and calm down.