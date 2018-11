If you want a fabulous body, add resistance band exercises to your workout routine. Resistance bands are stretchable bands used by fitness enthusiasts and trainers to strengthen the body and to tone muscle. These come with or without handles, in different shapes and sizes. Read on to find out how to use resistance bands to get a toned body.

Resistance band bicycle crunches

Step 1: Right on the shoelaces, put the loop band on top of your shoes.

Step 2: Lie down on your back. Keep your feet flat on the floor and the knees bent.

Step 3: Hold your head with your fingertips, put the thumbs at the back of your ears.

Step 4: Keep your arms open. To start the exercise lift your head and do not tuck your neck in.

Step 5: Just like pedalling a cycle lift both the legs off the floor.

Step 6: Then bring your right leg toward your chest, and keep your left leg extended. Simultaneously, twist your body toward your right and bring your left elbow close to your right knee.

Step 7: Extend your right leg and repeat the same process with the other leg.

Resistance band side bend

Step 1: Step on the resistance band. Hold a handle in each hand and keep your feet shoulder-width apart.

Step 2: Keep your chest out and shoulders rolled back. This is the beginning position.

Step 3: Bend on your right, and simultaneously, pull your left hand up to the side of your chest.

Step 4: Then bend on your left side, and repeat the same on the other side.

Resistance band plank hold

Step 1: Around your waist just wrap the resistance band.

Step 2: Kneel on the floor, tuck your thumbs inside the handles.

Step 3: And place your palms on the floor.

Step 4: Supporting your body on your palms and one knee,

Step 5: Extend your right leg back.

Step 6: Then extend your left leg back.

Step 7: Hold this position for 30 to 60 seconds.

Resistance tube wood chop

Step 1: Hold one of the handles of the tube band with both your hands.

Step 2: Place your right foot in the centre of the tube band to secure it. Let the other handle lie on the floor. Keep your legs shoulder-width apart, back straight, knees slightly bent, and your torso bent.

Step 3: Raise your hand toward your left. Twist your torso toward your left.

Step 4: Hold this pose for a moment and then in a controlled motion bring back the handle to the starting position.

Step 5: Do this on the other side as well.

Resistance band reverse crunch

Step1: Tie a nylon band at the midpoint of the band. You can either secure it to the lower part of a door or tie it to the leg of a cot.

Step 2: Wrap the resistance band ankle attachment around your ankles and facing the door lie down on the floor.

Step 3: Keep your legs hip-width apart, knees bent, and feet flat on the floor.

Step 4: Place your arms by your side, and palms flat on the floor. This is the starting position to make sure there is enough distance between the door or cot and your legs.

Step 5: Exhale and lift your feet off the ground. Keeping your knees bent, bring them close to your chest. Keep your back flat on the floor.

Step 6: Inhale and push your legs away from your chest.

Step 7: Straighten your legs but do not let your feet touch the floor.