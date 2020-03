Even though bodyweight exercises are good, but if you want to up your level then try adding the dumbbells in your routine.

You don’t need to get out of the house to have a perfect workout regime. Amidst quarantine you can easily build muscles and get a toned and defined body in your living room. Bodyweight exercises are good for building your muscles, but if you want to up your level then try adding the dumbbells in your routine. Here are 5 ways dumbbells can help amp up your fitness game at home.

Goblet squat

Whether if you are a beginner or a pro, Goblet squats are said to suit everyone at any level. They improve hip and thoracic mobility plus target glute activation.

How to do it

Stand with your feet open wider than the width of your shoulder.

Hold a dumbbell with both hands in front of your chest.

Sit back into a squat.

Then stand up again to repeat.

Dumbbell clean

If you want a body like a sportsman, then you should try dumbbell clean. Not only this will help you build lean muscle tissue but also power. This dumbbell workout will regulate the flow of blood in your shoulders and arms to increase your muscle-growing power.

How to do it

Flip your wrists so that they face forwards your shoulders.

Bring the weights to your shoulders with slight jumping.

Slowly try to straighten your legs and stand.

Now lower down the dumbbells till your thighs before geting into squat position. Repeat the process.

Bent over row

This form of dumbbell workout will affect different muscles in your body, especially upper part of your body including, traps, biceps, etc. Bent over rows may also help you in getting a V-shape body which most men dream of.

How to do it

Tighten your core

Also make sure to straighten you back as you row up the dumbbells till your chest.

Now lower the weights and repeat the process.

One arm swing

This one arm swing will not just improve your coordination but will also strengthen your grip, lower back muscles, shoulders and quadriceps. It will provide the momentum which your workout needs.

How to do it