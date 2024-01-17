5 Beginner-Friendly Yoga Asanas To Kickstart Your Fitness Journey In 2024

This is a great hip-opening asana that stretches and strengthens the leg, arm and back muscles, and improves concentration and balance.

Want to start 2024 with a daily yoga routine? Scroll down for some beginner-friendly asanas endorsed by Celebrity yoga and holistic wellness expert Anshuka Parwani.

Many people want to begin their fitness journey with yoga, but find it too difficult or confusing. They are usually not sure about which asanas to start with, and end up not doing anything at all. While it is true that there are poses to take care of specific problems, there are many asanas that are easy for beginners to try. They usually work on the whole body and enhance flexibility.

Celebrity yoga and holistic wellness expert Anshuka Parwani demonstrated five beginner-friendly asanas for you to try on your fitness journey this year. Take a look.

Tadasana or the Mountain Pose

The first asana is called Tadasana or the Mountain Pose. In this, you stand tall like a mountain by lifting your heels and raising your hands over the head. Interlock your palms as shown by the expert, stretch your body completely and hold this pose. Parwani said this asana can provide relief from sciatica pain, improve flexibility and balance, correct body posture and strengthen the thigh, hip and leg muscles.

Vrikshasana or Tree Pose

The second asana is Vrikshasana or Tree Pose. Lift one of your legs and place the sole on the thigh of the other leg, over which your entire body balances. Now, join your hands over the head and hold this pose. According to the yoga expert, it is a great hip-opening asana that stretches and strengthens the leg, arm and back muscles, and improves concentration and balance.

Bitilasana Marjaryasana or the Cat Cow Pose

Bitilasana Marjaryasana or the Cat Cow Pose is the third yoga asana. Place your knees and your palms on the yoga mat, stretch your spine and lift it, bring your torso down and look up. Repeat this a few times. "It stretches and strengthens the spine and neck muscles, massages and stimulates abdominal organs and improves coordination," said Parwani.

Baddha Konasana or the Butterfly pose

This can be followed by Baddha Konasana or the Butterfly pose. Sit on the mat and bring your feet together as demonstrated in the video by bending the knees and stretching the thigh muscles. Then flap your thighs like a butterfly. It stretches the inner thighs, groin and knees, and improves flexibility in the hip region. It also improves digestion and helps ease menstrual pain.

Bhujangasana or the Cobra Pose

Finally, do the Bhujangasana or the Cobra Pose. Lie on your stomach, and using your hands, lift your upper body while keeping the legs firmly on the mat. Doing this can improve the body posture, spinal flexibility and alignment. It also improves blood circulation and increases lung capacity, said the expert.

Would you like to try them?