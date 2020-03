Squats are one of the most common workouts these days. Some fitness experts say that people should do squats every day even if they have no time for anything else. Daily squats will help you mentally and physically. It builds your leg muscles, quadriceps, hamstrings and calves. It also builds the muscles of the whole body and improves your muscle mass. Check out these important reasons as to why you need to practice squats every day.

Improve body position

Muscles that hold your spine straight can be developed by putting enough weight on your backs for your erector muscles to strengthen naturally. You may prefer doing presses and pull-ups thinking for getting your body in the correct position. But such exercises can create muscle imbalance. Squats is a better option.

Boost human growth hormone

When you lift heavier weights through squats, your large muscles are under tremendous effort. This can cause damage that must be repaired. As a result, your pituitary glands release natural human growth hormones (HGH) in order for us to heal. Squatting releases these hormones naturally.

Help in fat burning

Practicing cardio burns fat for up to two hours after completing workouts. But when you squat with weights, you will burn fat for 18 hours or may be more after you leave the gym. Therefore, if you want to build or maintain muscle while losing weight, squats is your answer.

Slow down the signs of aging

Squats increase the production of collagen, which gives you a tightly toned appearance. They also increase your cardiovascular rate and blood flow which allows more nutrients to be delivered to the skin cells all over your body. This process slows the typical signs of aging.

Squats prevent osteoporosis

Good bone health and strength prevent injuries. Since there are no warning signs before a first bone break, promoting bone density at every age is essential. Don’t think that you don’t need to be concerned with osteoporosis until you are 40. Opt for squats as they improve bone density in your hips and spine.