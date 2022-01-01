4 Ways To Tone Your Abs Post New Year’s Celebrations

Is your tummy getting out of shape? Here are expert effective tips to tone your abs in 2022.

It's New Year's Eve and you must be rummaging in your closet to figure out what you are going to wear. As you try on outfit after outfit, are you noticing the after-effects of all the engagements, weddings and celebrations of the past month? If you feel like your tummy is getting out of shape, here are some ways you can try to tone your abs when the New Year's celebrations are over:

Focus on planks

While crunches have always been touted as the exercise for abs, it isn't possible to do multiple reps consecutively. Also, by doing too many crunches, you can end up putting too much strain on your back and neck, which can lead to you damaging them. A plank, whether a high or a low, can give you the same results in a short amount of time, without the stress of backache or neckache. By simply holding, you are strengthening your entire core and helping to keep your back strong as well.

Engage in a full-body workout that focuses on abs

There are many workouts that you can try, which have been designed keeping your abs in mind. High Intensity Interval Training or HIIT focuses on short bursts of intense exercise rather than steady exercises over longer durations to help you quickly get into shape. Most classes involve the full body and challenge you to engage your core throughout the class, leaving you feeling more toned than when you started. Barre classes are another way to get your abs into shape while working out your full body. Like HIIT, barre classes are designed to ensure that you engage your core in every exercise, even if you are focusing on your thighs or arms.

TRENDING NOW

Focus on your diet

Exercise alone can only do so much. To get your tummy in shape, you need to also focus on your diet. For the next few days, cut out alcohol and sugar. Instead, include more foods that are high in protein and fibre, which aid in building muscle. Also, increase your water intake to combat bloating.

Try a muscle toning treatment

In the last few years, there have been a lot of invasive and non-invasive treatments that help to remove fat only. However, muscles and their growth also play an important role in sculpting the body. In the last year, there is a new technology that has taken the world by storm. Emsculpt NEO, an FDA-approved treatment that not only eliminates fat but also builds muscle in just 30 minutes. Using high-intensity focused electromagnetic technology and radiofrequency, eliminates fat and builds muscle at the same time. With negligible side effects (you might feel a bit sore for 24 hours), it is one of the only ways to target your abdominal fat without going to the gym.

The article has been contributed by Dr. Batul Patel, Medical Head - The Bombay Skin Clinic.

You may like to read

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article belong to the author. Readers are advised to exercise discretion and try out the mentioned tips/remedies only under the supervision and advice of a doctor.

RECOMMENDED STORIES