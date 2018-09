One of the healthiest diets – the Mediterranean Diet is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and olive oil. It includes fish and poultry (which are the lean source of protein). It also incorporates red wine which can one can have regularly in moderate amounts. So, make sure that you don’t go overboard. According to researchers, the Mediterranean diet can be beneficial for you. It can help you to get rid of those excess kilos, manage your blood sugar levels and help you to keep depression at bay. Moreover, it can also decrease inflammation which can lead to heart attack or stroke. Here we list out few changes which you should make to stay in top shape.

Include more fish: Fish is the go-to protein of the Mediterranean diet. This amazing diet gives a lot of importance to salmon, sardines, and mackerel which are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids. Also, tilapia and cod which are a good source of protein and have less fat are included in the diet. You should keep one day of the week as a fish day and try to consume them. You can also incorporate them in your soups, tacos and curry. Load yourself with vegetables throughout the day: A lot of people don’t incorporate green leafy veggies in their diet. But, if you want to follow the Mediterranean Diet, you will have to eat veggies throughout the day. For example, you can snack on those magnificent crunchy bell peppers. Add greens like spinach to your healthy smoothie. According to an Australian study, 3 servings of vegetables per day can help you to keep stress at bay. You should use extra-virgin olive oil: If you use coconut oil or vegetable oil for cooking then now it’s time to replace them with olive oil. According to research, olive oil is abundant in monounsaturated fatty acids which can help you to enhance your HDL (good) cholesterol. You can also sprinkle some olive oil in your salads, pasta and so on. Go nuts: Another Mediterranean diet consists of nuts which will help you to improve your well-being. You can snack on almonds, cashews, or pistachios. According to a study, replacing your standard snack habits of eating chips, cookies and namkeens with healthy nuts can be beneficial as they are low in sodium and added sugar. Also, nuts are abundant in fibre and potassium. You can also sip vine in controlled quantity: According to a study, women should have a three-ounce serving whereas men can have a five-ounce serving on a daily basis.