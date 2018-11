Pole dancing is not just entertaining but it acts as a wonderful workout as well as it targets your entire body that has incredible benefits for your mind and soul, say experts. According to them, pole dancing can serve as a helpful fitness regime. Here we are with a list of health benefits that pole dance has to offer to your health.

Core workout: Pole dancing offers core work out to your body. Experts say that with pole dancing you can get your six pack intact without having to do sit ups or crunches. Those who have already used pole dancing as a fitness workout say that no amount of gym could give them toned body as pole did.

A great means of cardio: Although people initially don’t consider pole dancing to increase their heart rates, they actually go wrong as cardiovascular activity is one of the key elements to pole dancing routines. This is because it offers an exhausting workout as you are doing lots of hectic strength moves at a stretch for three to four minutes. Experts say that there’s nothing like doing a pole routine to get your heart racing.

Aids in weight loss and toning muscles: According to experts, pole fitness is a very upper body intensive sport which is why your arms, shoulders and abs are the first to tone up. If you are into frequent pole dancing you will never get huge or bulky as you will always be working with your natural body weight. It also helps a lot in developing your chest muscles. As it provides a very dynamic and hectic workout to all parts of your body, it helps effectively in weight loss.

Strengthen your back: Pole dancing involves fitness moves that help to develop your back muscles to be really strong. This helps in reducing your risk of injuring your back.