The spine has always been a unique structure of the human anatomy. It consists of the vertebral column and the spinal cord, having an interknit relation. Let’s talk a bit about the structures of the vertebral column, which consists of 26 bones called the vertebra. The other name for it is the ‘Spinal column. To have a better understanding of the spine, Dr Narendra Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer at Kshemavana, explains the latter is an ‘S-shaped’ structure which is divided into five beautiful parts such as the cervical(neck), thoracic(chest), lumbar(lower back), sacral, and coccyx.

Back pain usually comes from compression of the spine, here are four exercises that can give you some relief.

Experiencing persistent back pain? You might be thinking that you are not in a position to do workouts in this situation but exercise is the only way to get rid of this pain. Our back gets severely impacted by a lot of things due to which the pain might get triggered. For example, the sedentary lifestyles that people lead, not following a proper posture, accidentally pulling a muscle, lack of exercise, back compressions and pains also happen if you stand for too long. Believe it or not, exercise is the only way to help relieve the tension and also work on making your back muscles stronger so that you do not experiencing such pains again. Try these ways to decompress your spine and strengthen your muscles.

4 Workouts To Relieve Back Pain

Try these workouts at home if you are experiencing back pain.

Decompress The Spine : Certain physical activities that puts a lot of pressure on the spinal cord is bad for your back for example activities like lifting heavy objects. Do not do any exercise tat might exacerbate the pain. Workouts like deadlifts, back squats and overhead presses are good in general but are not recommended for people with back issues. Anything that decompresses the spine can be beneficial for back pain, he said. Water aerobics removes the force of gravity on your spine as you move. Hanging from a pull-up bar or having someone pull on your legs as you hold onto something can also help.

Planks Will Help Take Tension Off The Back: Support the back by building your back muscles. As your muscles get stronger, so will your back and will also help you get rid of the pain. Planks are the perfect workout for strengthening your back muscles. They also work great on your abs. It works mostly on strengthening your core which will help you evenly distribute the weight of your upper body and relieve your back pain. The other aspect of planks is that you can simply do them at home without the help of trainers or gym equipments.

Bird Dogs Will Build Your Core And Glute Strength: Fitness experts stress a lot on this particular workout. This workouts helps strengthen the glute muscles and core muscles. Both these muscles work on supporting your back and it is essential that you work on them especially if you are experiencing persistent back pain.

Pelvic Tilts Will Strengthen The Foundation Of Your Spine: Your glutes and pelvis muscles will really get benefited through pelvic tilt workouts. This exercise is very simple but equally effective especially for people with back pain. Focus on your glutes and pelvis which are the foundation of the spinal cord. When these two are strong, your spine will automatically regain its strength.

