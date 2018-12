Increasing your stamina will help you to endure discomfort or stress while doing any activity. It may also tackle fatigue and exhaustion. Having high stamina allows you to perform your daily activities at a higher level and by using your less energy.

You should take it slow in order to enhance your stamina. This should be the first and the most essential thing which you should bear in mind. You should avoid rushing while opting for an exercise which is new or foreign to you. You should not go overboard and take your time to be able to adjust into the motions. You will be able to stay active, energetic and become strong by putting in some efforts. The bonus point- it will help you to strengthen yourself and increase your stamina.

To improve your stamina, you will have to condition and strengthen your muscles, increase your lung capacity along with the building of muscles around your heart. So, just get going and take up a sport which you like and enjoy. You should at least exercise for a half-an-hour. According to the studies, you should exercise for 150 minutes a week. If you wish to boost your stamina then you should do activities like running, cycling, brisk walking and swimming. See to it that you also increase the duration of your exercise, slowly and gradually. Another research observed that regular exercise can help you to deal with fatigue and de-stress you. It can also help older adults to enhance their stamina.

In order to avoid muscle strain, just warm up and cool down, before you start working out. So, know about these fantastic ways to build stamina and lead a healthy life.

1: Mix it up

You will get bored of following the same exercise routine. So, to help you to increase your stamina, we have a good option for you. to break that monotony and lethargy and get more benefits from your workout, try a variation. According to research, a mixture of different workouts will be helpful and provide maximum benefits. You can try to mix strength and aerobic exercise. Also, go for circuit training as it has reportedly been found to improve endurance.

2: Try to do something different

You may be doing running, weight-training and so on, which can help you to boost your stamina. But, you should also see to it that you do some conventional exercises. Hence, you can opt for yoga which can help you to enhance your stamina and endurance and can help you to lift your mood. Thus, you will be able to enjoy as you are doing something different from your routine workout.

Watch what you eat

3: Eat well

You should eat mindfully. Make sure that you focus on what you are putting into your mouth, to increase stamina. If you don’t incorporate all the essential nutrients in your daily diet then you will be unable to enhance your stamina. See to it that you load yourself up with Vitamin C, proteins, complex carbs and iron. Doing so can help you to strengthen your immunity, repair muscles and tissues, which are vital in increasing and maintaining your stamina. Foods like green leafy vegetables, oatmeal, bananas, peanut butter, carrots, beetroot juice, watercress, quinoa, eggplant, asparagus, pumpkin and lean meat and chicken can help you to increase your stamina.

4: Give your body that much-needed break

Your body will need rest as well, even after you exercise and follow a well-balanced diet. So, try to rest and get that good night’s sleep. This will help your body to stay active and energetic! According to studies, you should give your body a break between your gym sessions.