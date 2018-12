When it comes to the exponential rise in exercise injuries the “no pain no gain” mantra is quite self-explanatory. Swelling, dull and sharp pain indicate that you need to change your exercise program or you are exercising in the wrong way. So, take some time off and do low impact exercises, if you have been doing vigorous strength training and HIIT (high-intensity interval training) to burn calories. The low-impact exercises suit women and men of all ages, and will also help you to burn the calories without making your joints cry. Here in this article, we have mentioned the best low-impact exercises that you may include in your fitness routine.

Power Yoga

In India, Yoga was developed and it is an ancient breathing and movement technique. To help build flexibility, strength, stamina, flexibility, and balance and to fight various health issues you can practice various yoga asanas without doing any vigorous cardio or strength training. Practising yoga will also enhance mental peace and help you de-stress.

Pilates

To help injured soldiers recover quickly this was developed by Joseph Pilates. It helps you do a full body exercise either in the lying position, standing or sitting and it is done on a Pilates machine. These exercises help build stamina, strength, endurance, and flexibility as these exercises bring the best of both Western and Eastern world exercises. Practice a 30-45-minutes Pilates session every alternate day to and see the results within 2 weeks.

Here are some of the low-impact exercises which you can easily practice at home.

Bridge with chest press

Step 1: In each hand hold a dumbbell and lie down on a mat.

Step 2: Right above your chest straighten your hands up.

Step 3: Keep your feet flat on the mat, palms facing forward, shoulders relaxed, knees flexed, and abs engaged.

Step 4: Then lift your hips and squeeze your glutes.

Step 5: Hold this pose and bring the weights down to the side.

Step 6: Exhale and after that press the weight back up to the starting position.

Dumble thruster

Step 1: In each hand hold a dumbbell and lift them up to your shoulders.

Step 2: Stand straight with your toes pointing out slightly, feet shoulder-width apart.

Step 3: Lower your body and push your back and squat. But ensure your knees are not overshooting your toes.

Step 4: Stand up and press the dumbbells up.

Step 5: Bring the dumbbells down to your shoulders and squat.