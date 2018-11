In case you hate hitting a gym every day for workout but are keen to lose out your body weight, here is good news for you. There are a couple of household chores that can help you out in cutting off the extra chunk of fat that your body does not need. Let us learn more about these household chores and how they can help in keeping away from putting on too much of weight.

Use stairs instead of elevators: We tend to look out for comfort these days and end up in keeping away from physical activities in our day to day schedule. Using stairs instead of elevator help you in losing extra pound of fat from body. Studies say that climbing stairs is a great exercise and increases your heart rate along with enhancing your aerobic conditioning. Not only does it help you lose weight, but also keep you away from high blood pressure, diabetes and heart diseases. It makes your bones and muscles more flexible.

Wash your clothes on your own: Not just you save money and your dresses from getting worn out soon this way but also can lose extra fat in your body. The physical activity involved in washing clothes, folding them, lifting and ironing them can help you immensely in losing calories. The process of washing clothes exerts lot of pressure on your abdominal muscles and tone them. This is an excellent way of workout that helps you lose your weight immensely.

Sweep your floor everyday: Make sure you sweep your floor once every day, even if you have a domestic help at hand. Depending on the time you spend on sweeping your floor and the amount of effort you put in, this activity can help you burn 300 to 500 calories. It presses your thigh, hips, calves and abdomen muscles and help them in getting more flexible and toned. Holding the bent position for 10 to 15 minutes while sweeping gives you a great workout.

Dance and do free-hands while cooking dinner: This may sound strange but moving your body while cooking dinner can be an excellent way to cut down your body weight. All you need to do is put on your favourite music, move your hips, do spins and walk while your dinner is cooking. You can also try out on shoulder squeezes as well. This way, you can burn 80 to 400 calories.