4 Highly Beneficial Yoga Poses For Respiratory System

Dr. Mukesh Sharda, founder of Dr. Sharda Ayurveda suggests 4 yoga poses that will promote healthy lungs.

Try out these four yoga poses to boost your respiratory health and overall wellness.

Yoga is beyond providing flexibility. Adopting Yoga will keep the body, mind, and soul in alignment. The four Yoga poses suggested by Dr. Mukesh Sharda, founder of Dr. Sharda Ayurveda that will enhance the living and will promote the healthy lungs are:

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) Kapal Bhati Pranayama Anuloma Viloma Pranayama Hasta Uttanasana (Raised arms Pose)

Let's read how to perform the asanas and the benefits related to them.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Steps:

The first step is to lie on the ground, with your face and stomach facing the downward direction. Now, put both of your hands at the level of the shoulders. The third step is to lift the upper region of the body by putting pressure on the palm of your hands. With this, make sure the abdominal and back muscles are stretched. By straightening your arms, look upwards and hold it for about 15-20 seconds. Return to the original position.

Benefits:

With the relief from mental stress, it also helps in relieving the tension in the chest and lungs.

It stretches the chest, lungs, abdomen, and buttocks, which stimulates their functions.

It is beneficial for Asthma patients.

Kapal Bhati Pranayama

Steps:

For this asana, sit on the ground with your legs folded and close your eyes. The important part of this pose is to keep your spine straight. Now that you have become comfortable with this position, place your hands on the knees in a relaxed way. Now, start with the breathing pattern. Take deep breaths and exhale accordingly. Repeat this 15-20 times as per your convenience.

Benefits:

It helps in strengthening the lungs and abdominal strength. At the same time, it also increases lung capacity.

It further aids in clearing out the blockages present in the energy channels of the body.

It also helps in improving the blood circulation and oxygen content in the body.

Anuloma Viloma Pranayama

Steps:

Sit in the pose mentioned above. Fold the index and middle finger towards the palm, and place the thumb on the right nostril and ring finger on the left nostril. Use your right hand to do so. Now, put a little pressure on the thumb so that the right nostril closes. Take a deep breath. By releasing the thumb, close the left nostril with the ring finger. Exhale through the right nostril. Reverse the pattern and practice accordingly.

Benefits:

It helps with the proper functioning of the lung.

It increases lung endurance.

It is also helpful in increasing the oxygen content in the body.

Hasta Uttanasana (Raised arms Pose)

Steps:

First of all, stand straight. Keep in mind the posture should be erect. Breathe in and breathe out. Now, raise your hands above your head and breathe deeply. The third step is to stretch the arms over your head in the backward direction and at the same time try curving your upper body portion. After this, take deep breaths. Put a hold on this pose for 10-15 seconds. Then return to the original position.

Benefits:

It benefits by opening the chest region and increasing lung capacity.

This pose will enhance the oxygen breathing capacity within the lungs.

It also aids in making the heart healthy as the blood circulation becomes a little faster.