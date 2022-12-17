4 Essential Indoor Workout Ideas To Avoid Exposure To Air Pollution

Here are a few workout ideas that you can do to stay fit and lead an active life.

Air pollution in India is a significant health concern that harms human health. Air pollution can negatively impact them (along with the heart and brain), ultimately leading to contracting allergies, difficulty breathing and infections. At this point, exercising will do more harm than good because when you work out, you live in and out faster, exposing more significant parts of your lungs to air pollution and pushing pollutants deeper into your lungs. But if you want to stay fit or lose weight, you don't have to compromise anymore. Exercise can not reduce the effects of air pollution; however, one can take necessary precautions to avoid direct exposure to air pollution.

Hemant Rao, Nutrition & Fitness - Advance Coach at Fittr, shares a few workout ideas that you can do to stay fit and lead an active life:

Yoga: Yoga asanas can help enhance your flexibility and help with obtaining sound sleep. One can do many poses by simply lying down, which can help people relax muscle stiffens through stretching. In addition, one can try asanas like Sukhasana, Bhujang asana, and Dhanurasana to work on the respiratory system. Walking: A good run, a rigorous skipping routine, or a stationary cycle at home can get your endorphins flowing. Brisk walking & walking during the day makes you stay active and burn calories. One can walk during the day around the house and take work calls while roaming. Zumba: Zumba helps you stay active during the day, as the movements during a Zumba class are fast-paced. Zumba also engages your core and other muscle groups, such as the glutes, abs, hamstrings, triceps, and quadriceps. Skipping rope: Skipping is also great for burning more calories quickly and working all your body parts. Along with burning calories, jumping rope is a fun way to improve your coordination skills.

On the other hand, fitness historically has been a motivating light, bringing in discipline, focus and camaraderie in some cases. You can switch up exercises, change exercise order, or modify activity targeting that muscle you are working on or your aim.