Weight training along with cardio can speed up the process of weight reduction along with making you stronger. © Shutterstock.

Boys, are you getting hitched this year? If yes? Then there are a few simple tips to follow to get in shape before your wedding day. These tips highlight basic information that can help improve your weight management program. Further, your success rate depends upon your present weight and thus these tips can be accordingly altered to make it suitable for one’s own condition.

Weight loss is not a weekly program. It is completely dependent on the amount of time you have in hand, the present weight that you are trying to reduce, your previous weight training and food diet experience. The more the time the better are the possibilities of reducing by following a routine religiously.

1 Calorie count and fat, protein and carbohydrates ratio

Keeping a track of your calorie intake can prove to be a beneficial weight loss move. Calculate your BMR. This the number you need to maintain daily. Deduct 300 calories from this number to get the number to start your fat-loss with. On an average, your diet should include 1.5 grams of protein, 1.5-1.7 grams of carbohydrates & at the lower end about 0.7-1 gram per kilo of your body weight.

2 Watch Your Alcohol Intake

With the festive season watch what you drink. Drinking calories is mostly overlooked. Keep your drinking under the daily calorie intake bar. If at all drinking can’t be ignored compensate your drink calories by cutting on those morning food calories.

3 Be more ACTIVE

Be more active in your body movements. Be up and about when and wherever possible. Active body movement can help burn more calories than an hour gym workout would. Try achieving 15-18K steps daily. A consistent effort paired with a calorie deficit can bring about a visible difference.

4 Weight Train to lose weight

Contrary to some beliefs too much Cardio is not directly proportional to quick fat loss. On the other hand, weight training helps to build muscle which has an after workout burn effect in comparison to cardio and improves body’s metabolism at rest.

Therefore, weight training along with cardio can speed up the process of weight reduction along with making you stronger.