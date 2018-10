The four muscles located on the front of the thigh is known as quads or quadriceps. They contract together to help lift up or flex the hip and to straighten or extend the knee. Thus, it is important to learn how to strengthen this muscle group. Some quad strengthening exercises can help to strengthen the quads.

Straight Leg Raises

Step 1: Lie on your back on a flat surface.

Step 2: Bend the knee of your right leg to a 90-degree angle and keep your foot flat on the surface.

Step 3: Keep your left leg straight without the knee bent.

Step 4: Slowly lift the left leg 12 inches off the floor by contracting the front thigh muscles.

Step 5: Hold for five seconds.

Step 6: Slowly lower your leg to the floor.

Step 7: Relax and repeat 10 to 15 times.

Wall Slides

Step 1: Stand straight with your back against a wall and feet shoulder-width apart.

Step 2: Sliding your back down the wall for a count of five slowly bend your knees at a 45-degree angle.

Step 3: Hold this position for five seconds.

Step 4: Straighten your knees by slowly sliding up the wall.

Step 5: Repeat the above steps 10 more times.

Leg Press

Step 1: Sit comfortably on the leg press machine, load up the appropriate weights, place your feet a little wider than shoulder-width on the platform.

Step 2: Hold the handles, maintain a good spinal position with your chest up and your head looking forward. This will be your starting position.

Step 3: Driving through the heels of your feet, extend through the hips and knees to push the sledge upward. Do not lock out your knees.

Step 4: Hold this position for a few seconds.

Step 5: Return to the starting position without fully returning the weight to the stack. This is one rep.

Step 6: Do reps as suggested by the trainer.

Lunges

Step 1: Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart and keep your hands on your hips.

Step 2: Flexing the knees to drop your hips, step forward with one leg.

Step 3: Move downwards until your rear knee nearly touches the ground.

Step 4: Keep your posture upright, and your front knee shouldn’t go beyond your front foot.

Step 5: Drive through the heel of your lead foot and extend both knees to raise yourself back up. This is one rep.

Step 6: Step forward with your rear foot,

Step 7: Repeat the lunge on the opposite leg.

Step 8: Do reps as suggested by the trainer.