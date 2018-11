The only thing you need to do is to plan an efficient workout routine that involves both leg and chest exercises. ©Shutterstock.

We all should know that the largest group of muscles are there in your chest and legs area. And therefore it is important to work on these areas effectively on a daily basis. Most people focus on the abs and arms, they often overlook the chest and the legs. However, exercises for chest and legs are very difficult. But there are a few exercises which are specially designed to save your time and not to tire you. These exercises not only work for these two pivotal regions, but it also works on other secondary muscles such as abs, glutes, triceps and even deltoids. The only thing you need to do is to plan an efficient workout routine that involves both leg and chest exercises. And thus, here in this article, we have mentioned a few exercises which will focus on both the areas.

Bench press

Step 1: Lie flat on a bench.

Step 2: Grip the bar so that your hands are directly above your elbows.

Step 3: Now, bring the bar gently down to your chest.

Step 4: Then push it up gripping the bar hard.

Step 5: Practise 4 sets of 6 reps on a flat bench.

Step 6: Repeat the same on an incline bench.

Cable crossover

Step 1: Place your pulleys and grip it well.

Step 2: Extend your arms sideways in a wide arc to feel a stretch on your chest.

Step 3: Then return your arms back to the starting position.

Step 4: Complete 2 reps of this movement.

Sumo squats

Step 1: Stand holding a dumbbell in your hands with feet wider than shoulder-width apart.

Step2: Squat down by pushing your hips back.

Step 3: As you bring the weight down to the floor keep your chest up, knees out.

Step 4: Then get back to the starting position.

Step 5: Continue until 5 sets.

Hyperextensions

Step 1: Fix your ankles on a hyperextension bench.

Step 2: Then bend at the hip and hang straight down from the hip. From this position,

Step 3: Extend your hip and back from this position, and bring yourself up to an extended position.

Step 4: You need to practise 4 sets of it.