The headstand is popularly known as Sirsasana, it is basically a yoga pose. Practising it regularly has several health benefits. To get the correct posture it takes a lot of dedication and hard work. However, here we have mentioned about a few benefits of headstand.

Relieves stress

The headstand helps in relieving stress and anxiety. Try to combine the headstand with regular, slow breathing. It helps to calm your mind and body. In addition, it will help you to deal with stress by reducing the production of the stress hormones.

Improves concentration

Headstand improves focus because the blood flow to the brain goes up, revitalize it with increased oxygen when we turn upside down. It also keeps your mind clear and sharp.

Enhances digestion

This posture helps to enhance the digestive functions of each of the organs and release the trapped gases because the of reversing is felt by all the digestive organs.

Improves vision

On a regular basis, the increased flow of blood to the head helps in proper functioning of the eyes, ears and nose. It can assist with many ailments such as astigmatism, myopia, and mucous-building in throat and nose and also slow down degeneration of tissues.

How to practise headstand?

Make a table-top position. Keep your alms on the ground. Clasp your hands, place your head on the mat. Gradually, try shifting your body weight on your head by raising your feet. Basically, here you are moving into a forearm head-stand position. Kick your legs up and make it straight. Hold on to this position. This posture is immensely helpful, however, you may want to reconsider practising this if you have a back problem. However, it is always advisable to start performing this, after learning it from an expert trainer.