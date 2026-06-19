35km/h speed, ice-cold focus and relentless training: The formula behind how Erling Haaland stays match ready

From explosive 35km/h sprints to unwavering focus and disciplined training, Erling Haaland's performance formula reveals how he stays physically and mentally match ready.

Erling Braut Haaland. (Image: Instagram)

Norwegian football genius Erling Haaland has emerged as one of the world's most feared strikers. The Manchester City forward is 6'5 and has a goal-scoring ability, strength and explosive speed that are incredible. With FIFA World Cup 2026 in full swing the 25-year-old is not only in the spotlight for his playing ability but also for his fitness regime that keeps him fit for a busy World Cup season. Haaland recently spoke with a leading media outlet about the diet, workout and mindset that enable him to sprint at speeds reaching up to 35 kilometres per hour without ever letting his best go.

Erling Haaland's diet plan

Haaland has a straightforward approach to nutrition preferring simple and healthy meals. The star admitted that one of his favourite pre-match meals is pasta as it gives him the carbs he requires to help him stay energised throughout a game.

He also admitted his love for pasta and said he eats fish as well. The 25 -year-old was born and raised in Norway where the typical meal was fish, meat and potatoes. Norwegian salmon continues to be one of his favourites because of its protein and the presence of omega-3 fatty acids. Haaland continued to say that he does his best to maintain his health even when he's about to have a cheat meal. He makes tacos with fresh ingredients and slow-cooked meat not heavily processed although they are his guilty pleasure.

The key to his 35km sprint speed

Haaland's Premier League stats reveal the pace he can achieve in games is approximately 35km/h. The footballer has said that it's not one thing alone that keeps them going at that level of speed, but rather a sustained effort of preparation. He said that warming up, gym and recovery sessions are crucial when it comes to allowing his body to cope with repeated sprints in games. Dr. Pradeep Kumar K, Cardiologist, SPARSH Hospital Yeswanthpur Bangalore agrees that proper strength training with appropriate recovery will enhance sprint speed and minimize injuries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erling Braut Haaland (@erling)

Importance of strength training

One of Haaland's greatest physical strengths is that he is able to withstand defenders even when they are constantly pushing him around. The striker compared his experience to "rugby and wrestling" as there is lot of pushing and holding when playing football. So Haaland concentrates on building overall body strength to stay ahead. He stressed that it is essential to train the core, upper body and lower body to enhance balance, power and stability. He also receives high quality physical preparation from training with the top defenders at Manchester City.

Sports and mental fitness

Haaland knows that mental toughness is vital to his game as well as physical toughness. The player admitted that he's trying to focus on the moment, not getting caught up in the mistakes or the consequences of the future. "It's about thinking about the next action and staying in the moment," he said. The Manchester City striker success is rooted on smart nutrition, consistent training, recovery, strength training and mental discipline. From the very food he eats to how he rests after playing and managing stress everything is geared towards his performance.

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You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute fitness, medical or professional advice. Individual training and nutrition needs may vary.