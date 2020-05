These stretches can be performed in bed after waking up in the morning and before going to sleep. © Instagram

Owning to the COVID-19 outbreak, a lot of people had to switch to work-from-home. Earlier, people considered themselves lucky to have an ergonomic work from home space, but now the same set up has started to affect their body in the form of pain. Slouching over the laptop or sitting in a wrong posture can be a few of the reasons behind your chronic body aches. Now the solution to this problem, in the long run, can be improving your sitting position or going back to working from office (which does not seem possible in the coming days). However, don't worry. There is an instant solution to pain just by lying on your bed. Yes, celebrity nutritionist and fitness enthusiast Rujuta Diwekar, who keeps on updating fans with workout videos and tips on social media, recently took to her Instagram handle to demonstrate simple stretches which you can do while lying on your bed. These stretches are especially helpful for those who suffer from body ache, fatigue, varicose veins (twisted and enlarged veins), and leg, knee and back pain.

According to Rujuta, these stretches can be performed in bed after waking up in the morning and before going to sleep. Check out these steps on how to perform the exercises:

Stretch 1

As you lie flat on your back in bed, lift up the right leg, bend the knee and bring it close to your chest by supporting the leg with your hands interlocked on it.

Make sure you do not lift your shoulders while doing the stretch. Hold the position for five seconds before releasing the leg and bringing it to the starting position.

Now repeat with the left leg.

After that, do the stretch with both legs together.

After doing the previous stretch with both legs together, hold the big toe on each leg and lift the calves towards your upper body.

The knees should be pointing towards the bed. Hold the position for five seconds.

Stretch 2

Lie on your back and keep your legs folded at the knees.

Stretch your arms straight on either side of the body.

Turn the torso to move both legs to the right side. Make sure to not lift your left shoulder as you move.

Hold the position for five seconds.

Repeat on the other side.

This stretches the iliotibial band (that extends and laterally rotates the hips).

Stretch 3