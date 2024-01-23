3 Reasons Why Sweet Potatoes Are A Winter Superfood

VERIFIED

Sweet potatoes are superfoods packed with many nutrients, including essential vitamins and minerals with 'relatively few calories'.

More than regular potatoes, try adding sweet potatoes to your diet, especially in the winter months when the immunity is compromised owing to a drop in temperature. A little mushy in texture, the root vegetable is mostly boiled and consumed. A popular way is to add a dash of lemon juice, sprinkle some spices, and eat them. It is commonly consumed in many Indian households.

Highlighting its many health benefits, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal took to Instagram to explain that there are majorly three qualities that make sweet potato a superfood. What are they?

A Good Source Of Fiber

The first quality is that a sweet potato is a good source of fiber, which is a key component of digestion, proper bowel movement, and weight loss. According to the nutritionist, fiber keeps you satiated for long, preventing overeating. It can also curb cravings and stop you from eating mindlessly.

TRENDING NOW

It Has A Low Glycemic Index

Sweet potato also has a lower glycemic index (GI), making it a healthier alternative to regular potatoes. "GI assesses how quickly a food elevates your blood sugar levels. High GI foods can lead to a sharp rise and fall in blood sugar, often causing hunger and overeating. Sweet potatoes have a lower GI compared to regular potatoes, making them a better choice for weight loss," Agarwal explained.

Nutrient-dense

The third point that she highlighted was that sweet potato are "nutrient-dense". As mentioned earlier, they are superfoods that are packed with many nutrients. They provide plenty of essential vitamins and minerals with "relatively few calories". "This makes them an ideal food for weight loss, as they help you meet your nutritional needs without exceeding your calorie limit."

Would you like to try it before the winter season ends?

You may like to read