Are you fighting with lower belly fat and do you have those love handles which you would just love to get rid off? Then, make sure you read this carefully.

Love handles is another name for the excess fat that sits at the sides of the waist and hangs over the top of pants. Muffin tops will indicate excess fat accumulation around your hips and abdominal region. Various studies observed that sedentary behaviour which is defined as reclining or sitting was linked to a 0.05-inch (0.13-cm) increase in waist size. Thus, it can be challenging to say goodbye to it. Also, tons of research has linked increased levels of cortisol with weight gain, especially around the midsection. So, to tighten your muffin tops, you can focus on activities like yoga.

Yoga helps you build core strength, sheds unnecessary fat, and develops body awareness, which can manage your weight. It can be beneficial for eliminating that lower abdominal fat which is responsible for those love handles. Do you know that your abdominals are made up of four major muscles -the transversus abdominis, the internal and external obliques and the rectus abdominis? These muscles work together to provide core stabilization and to flex and rotate your trunk. You will be able to shrink your love handles by increasing your abdominal strength. These yoga poses will target your abdominal muscles and help you lose love handles. So, what are you what are you waiting for? Go for these 3 yoga poses right away!

1: Prasarita Padottanasana A (Wide-Legged Forward Bend)

Benefits: Engages the rectus abdominis, tones your abdomen, relieves backache and calms your mind

How to do it?

• You should spread your feet apart. Your inner feet will be parallel to one another with toes turned inward slightly. Then, try to press the outer edges of your feet and big toes into the floor.

• Engage your quads and lift them up. Your hands should be towards your hip.

• Lift your chest on inhaling and then exhale and bend forward keeping length through the torso.

• You should release your hands to the floor and then align them under your shoulders. You should draw your head down towards the floor. Keep your wrists aligned under the elbows and pull the belly in, and lift your quads.

2: Navasana: Boat Pose

Benefits: Tones your abdomen, strengthens the abdomen, hip flexors and spine and destroys stress

How to do it?

• You should sit on the floor with your legs straight in front of you. Your hands should be placed behind your hips on the floor along with your fingers pointing forward.

• Then, try to lift your chest and lean back.

• You should sit back onto the tailbone. Bend your knees and lift your feet about 45 degrees off the floor.

• Then, you should straighten your knees and point your toes toward the sky. Reach the arms forward alongside the legs parallel to the floor and palms face each other.

• You should firm your lower abdomen, tuck the chin slightly, and gaze forward or up at your feet.

3: Plank Pose

Benefits: Engages the rectus abdominis, tones the abdomen and calms your mind

How to do it?

• You should begin in a tabletop position.

• Then, align your knees under your hips and your shoulders over your wrists.

• Press your hands into the floor and by stepping one foot back at a time and bringing your torso parallel to the floor.

• Your arms should remain perpendicular to the floor and your shoulders aligned over wrists.

• Try to press your outer arms inward and spread your shoulder blades wide.

• Spread the chest open, lift the thighs, and reach back through the legs.

• Reach the head forward and gaze towards the floor.