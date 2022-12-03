3 Pros And Cons Of Drinking Coffee Before Running

Coffee is known to give an instant boost of energy but is it always good to have a cup before running?

There are both positive and negative impacts of drinking coffee before running. The pros include increased alertness, high energy, reduction of discomfort, and morning sluggishness. Many athletes rely on coffee especially for the sports which require a lot of cardio like cycling, running, marathon and triathletes or even swimming. Caffeine is one supplement that boosts athletic performances.

Pro's Of Drinking Coffee Before Running

Drinking a moderate amount of morning coffee before running can offer several performance-enhancing benefits, including:

A cup of coffee before running increases our mental alertness. It makes us feel more present as we run. Increased alertness will help us coordinate better with our body and stay in tune with it as well as with our surroundings.

Caffeine gives us an instant boost of energy and this can help right before a run in the morning. It will help get rid of mornings sluggishness and keep you going. It can even increase our stamina, speed and decrease fatigue.

Caffeine before a run will decrease the sensation of discomfort or pain that we experience while we run or do a workout. That is how it increases our endurance too.

Con's Of Drinking Coffee Before Running

There are certain benefits of coffee but they also come with certain disadvantages. Let's take a look.

Increased Urination: Coffee does have a lot of pros if consumed before running or doing any other workout but it is also diuretic in nature and it can lead to frequent urination. This can be distracting, irritating and interrupt your momentum and decrease your will to drink more water.

Jitters: One or two cups of coffee before running is perfect but if we drink more than that it might give us a jittery feeling, elevated blood pressure, increased heart rate, dizziness and heart palpitation. All these aspects are not at all good before or while running.

Stomach issues: Consuming large amounts of caffeine can cause mild to moderate gastrointestinal upset, which can hamper your athletic performance.

