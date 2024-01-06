3 Modern Methods Of Detecting Ghee Adulteration In Dairy Products

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
In an era when consumer trust is essential, the dairy industry faces a pressing challenge in ensuring the authenticity and purity of its products. Unfortunately, adulteration has made ghee, a beloved and traditional ingredient, a target. Ravin Saluja, director of STERLING AGRO INDUSTRIES LIMITED( Nova Dairy Products ), shares that detecting adulterated ghee requires modern techniques to protect consumer trust and the dairy industry's integrity.
For centuries, ghee has been a mainstay in homes due to its abundance of health benefits and distinct flavour. However, the increased demand for this golden elixir has led to unethical practices within the industry. Adulterants pose a severe risk to consumer health and damage dairy companies' reputations, compromising the purity of ghee with ingredients like vegetable oils, animal fats, and synthetic compounds.
While practical, traditional ghee purity tests, such as the iodine value test and the Reichert-Meissl value test, are time-consuming and frequently need more sensitivity to detect low impurity levels. As a result of these challenges, the dairy industry increasingly relies on advanced analytical techniques that produce real-time, accurate results.
As the dairy sector develops further, so must our dedication to products. In addition to preserving consumer confidence, contemporary adulteration detection techniques raise industry standards for quality control. Dairy businesses may more successfully identify adulteration and remain ahead of new risks to product integrity by utilizing cutting-edge analytical techniques like chromatography, spectroscopy, and DNA-based verification. By doing this, they reaffirm their commitment to providing customers with genuine, premium ghee and cultivating enduring relationships based on openness and trust. Ghee is an age-old ingredient that will continue symbolising quality and integrity for future generations. The dairy industry is creating new avenues to preserve its essence in its quest for purity.
