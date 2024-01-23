3 Forgotten Winter Foods That Deserve To Be Included In Your Diet

Are these foods a part of your diet?

Rujuta Diwekar lists three very important and forgotten winter foods that must be a part of your daily diet now. Read on.

Winter is all about good food and healthy eating; the latter does not have to be boring, though. When the temperatures drop, it becomes all the more essential to tweak your diet, boost immunity, and keep health problems at bay. In case you are wondering what kind of food would be rewarding for your health, Rujuta Diwekar has a suggestion. The nutritionist took to Instagram to list three very important and forgotten winter foods that must be consumed.

"These are foods that your grandmother would approve of," she said, adding that they are typically eaten in winter and are local, seasonal, and traditional. "But, we are kind of forgetting to include these foods in our diet."

Edible Gum Or 'Gond'

The first food is 'gond' or edible gum. It has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that can keep the immune system strong and prevent infections. "You can either make a gond raab (a drink), a laddoo, or you can even eat gond halwa," said Diwekar. She explained that it is a natural laxative that will make sure your bowel movements are proper. "It will help you improve your gut health, and it is also good for the bones. All of the postpartum rituals in India involve gond. Most importantly, it is great to taste and is easily available."

Green Garlic

The second food item is green garlic. According to the nutritionist, this is the perfect season for it. You can make a chutney out of it, or include it with other vegetables to make a sabzi. "It can be added to all winter specialties. It has a great flavor and is an antioxidant," she said.

Turnip Or Shalgam

The third thing that you must eat in winter is shalgam or turnip. "It is typically used to make a pickle or used in a sabzi. It is a rich source of fiber. It has many micro-minerals -- from manganese to selenium. If your work entails staring at the screen, it can take a toll on the eyes," the expert said, adding that turnip can be good for the eyes since it has antioxidants and vitamins.