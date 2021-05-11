Work from home and movement restriction due to the lockdown can have negative impact on mental and physical health. It is, therefore, important to exercise regularly, eat healthy food and sleep well while you stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Is working from home giving you back pain or knee pain that you did not experience at the office? That’s because most of us don’t have office-like settings at home. In the office you have properly designed computer workstations with ergonomic furniture, but when you work from home, you might be either using your computer on a regular table or a kitchen countertop, or you are in a lounge chair or on your bed. This increases the likelihood of having musculoskeletal problems, joint pain, back issues, neck pains, arthritis, restricted organs and poor blood pressure. In addition, extended sitting during work from home leads to poor posture, which can ultimately lead to pain in the neck, back, and shoulders. Further, the stress from juggling work and household chores can add to your problem. Help is here to get rid of back and knee pain! Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has demonstrated three easy stretches that you can do on the bed to reduce your lower back pain, knee pain and varicose veins. You can do these stretches either in the morning or just before sleeping, she said. Watch the video and start practising from today: Also Read - Unexplained back pain could be a sign of lung cancer

Three Easy Yoga Poses for Back Pain

There are also several easy yoga poses that can be useful in treating your back pain as well as relax and strengthen your body. Here are three best poses that you can do on the bed.

Cat-Cow

Practicing this pose stretches your spine, torso, shoulders and neck. Follow the steps to do this asana:

Get on all fours, placing your wrists on the floor underneath your shoulders and your knees underneath your hips.

Inhale as you raise your head up and drip your stomach drop down toward the mat.

Exhale as you look down, tuck your chin into your chest, draw your navel toward your spine, and arch your spine toward the ceiling.

Repeat this movement for at least 1 minute.

Downward-Facing Dog

Yoga experts say this traditional forward bend can help relieve back pain and sciatica as well as improve strength and work out imbalances in the body.

Steps to do this asana:

Get on all fours.

Pressing your hands on the floor, lift up your knees and raise your sitting bones up toward the ceiling.

Lengthen your spine and tailbone.

Press firmly into your hands and keep your heels slightly off the ground.

Make sure your head is in line with your upper arms or with your chin tucked in slightly.

Hold this pose for up to 1 minute.

Cobra Pose

This pose stretches your abdomen, chest, and shoulders. It helps strengthen your spine and soothe back pain as well as relieve stress and fatigue that can accompany back pain.

Steps to do this asana: