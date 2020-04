The three leg workouts shared by this celebrity nutritionist will help the senior citizens get a strong lower body, improve flexibility and boost their immunity.

A weak lower body is the culprit behind many lifestyle diseases, believes celebrity nutritionist and fitness enthusiast Rujuta Diwekar. In her recent Instagram video, Diwekar says, “Most lifestyle diseases like heart conditions, diabetes and knee pain develop because of a weak lower body. That is why doctors recommend losing weight when you visit them for these conditions. But more than losing weight, it is important to strengthen your lower body.” In this video, Diwekar has shared three leg workouts that will be easy for the senior citizens to perform from the comfort of their homes.

Apart from strengthening the lower body, these workouts are also supposed to boost immunity, flexibility and general fitness of the elderly population. However, she mentioned in the caption of her video that everyone can benefit from these exercises.

WHY HOME EXERCISES ARE CRUCIAL FOR SENIOR CITIZENS

Well, we all know that old age restricts our movements and takes away the zeal to workout. In case of senior citizens, reduced stamina, depleted energy levels and underlying health conditions come in the way of their daily functionalities, let alone workouts. This lack of action has become a bigger problem now for the elderly population, in the face of COVID-19 lockdown when an evening stroll in the park is also a complete no-no. That’s why, easy home exercises are crucial for them to stay active while at home. Moreover, years of research reveal that exercise boosts your immune function, which is very important amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, senior citizens have been the worst victims of the novel coronavirus. Experts all around the world are of the opinion that low immunity and underlying health conditions make them most vulnerable to the COVID-19 infection.

RUJUTA DIWEKAR’S WORKOUT PRESCRIPTION

As already mentioned, the three leg workouts shared by this celebrity nutritionist will help the senior citizens get a strong lower body, improve flexibility and boost their immunity. Here’s how to do them.

Exercise for the quads, glutes and hamstrings

· Lie down on the floor on one side.

· Rest on your elbows on the ground.

· Bend your lower leg.

· Pull one leg in front of you, towards your chest, while bending the knee, and then again straighten it.

· Now when you are extending the leg backwards, you should feel a little stretch in your hip area.

· Repeat the same process from the other side now.

Leg exercise for back and knee pain

· Lie down on your stomach flat on the ground.

· Place your hands under your forehead

· Now lift one leg off the floor and bring it down.

· Do 3 repetitions on each side.

· Make sure you lift your thighs too while doing this workout.

Knee bending workout

· Lie down on your stomach on the ground

· Bend your left knee.

· Hold your left ankle using your left hand.

· Now bend your left knee and lift your left thigh from off the floor. You can use a band or belt for lifting your thigh towards the ceiling.

· Your shoulders need to move up towards the ceiling while performing the workout.

· Repeat on the other side.