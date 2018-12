Are you tired of your old exercise routine? Do you wish to try something new to kill that monotony and get rid of lethargy? Then, don’t worry anymore, we tell you what you should do. Trying different fitness activities can help you enhance your fitness and stamina along with flexibility. Kickboxing is one such activity which is fun and can relieve stress. According to a study published in Muscles, Ligaments and Tendons Journal, kickboxing is useful for enhancing physical fitness. It can increase your upper-body muscle power, aerobic power, anaerobic fitness, flexibility, speed and agility. It is also a great form of self-defence and can boost your confidence.

Kickboxing emphasizes powerful movements, unlike most other types of exercise. Power is different from strength and in the case of older adults it is the better predictor of mobility and their risk for falls.

Shorts and intense bouts, repetitive movement like hitting a punching bag over and over again and kicking and kneeing a pad which someone else is holding, are some of the movements which are involved in kickboxing. According to the experts who have researched on the sport, kickboxing is king among workouts to help you become agile, powerful and enhance your balance. People of all age group can benefit from this amazing activity. Here, we unearth the many health benefits of it. Do opt for kickboxing and stay in top shape.

1: Flexibility

Being flexible can help you to prevent injuries. Thus, those constant movements and throwing kicks and punches can do the trick. But, you should be careful in case, you are suffering from any health ailments like back pain, injuries and so on. According to a study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, the swift whole-body movements required in kickboxing can invite injuries. Kickboxers can suffer from Back, knee, hip and shoulder strains. You should do it under your trainer’s guidance if you have a bad knee. Also, avoid going overboard. If you are a beginner, take it slowly and gradually.

2: Coordination and balance

According to experts, kickboxing strengthens neuromuscular control in people with the disease in ways that improve balance, mobility and dual-tasking activities, he found. The fantastic activity improves both types of balance required by your body – anticipatory and reactive. Hence, you will be able to reduce your risk of muscle weakness and falls, due to that improved balance. When you’re stabilizing yourself to reach up into a cupboard and that can be termed as anticipatory balance. Reactive balance can be described as the type of mind-muscle coordination you need to catch your balance when you trip and so on.

3: Weight loss

If your goal is to cut those excess kilos then you should surely try this activity. According to a study from the American Council on Exercise (ACE), the punching-and-kicking combinations used in kickboxing can help you burn more than eight calories per minute. Ta da, you will be able to grill that fat and get back into shape.

Safety tips

• You should go slow and easy with kicks and punches. Avoid overextending your kicks or locking your joints.

• You should always warm-up before going for kickboxing. Stretching will warming up can help you keep injuries away.

• You should wear appropriate clothes. Wearing ill-fitted clothes can restrict your motion of workout.

• You should wear the right shoes and avoid being aggressive while kicking.