13 tips and tricks to get rid of hip cellulite, number 6 is game changer

Want smoother-looking skin? Discover 13 practical tips to help reduce the appearance of butt cellulite including one surprising strategy that could make a difference.

Butt cellulite

Hip cellulite is one of the most frequent cosmetic problems most women report across the globe. Cellulite is characterized by a dimpled or "orange peel" look on the skin and is experienced by almost 80 to 90 per cent of post-pubertal women regardless of body weight. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) cellulite forms when fat pushes against connective tissue under the skin creating an uneven texture. There is no surefire method of eliminating cellulite but certain lifestyle changes can help make it less visible and improve skin texture. Dr.******** shares thirteen tips and tricks that may help reduce butt cellulite:

Strength train your glutes

Building muscle in the buttocks area can make the skin firmer and smoother. When these muscles grow in the buttocks area eventually the skin will look firmer and even. Experts say squats, hip thrusts, glute bridges and lunges will help tone and decrease the appearance of dimpling.

Maintain a healthy weight

While cellulite can affect anyone weight gain can make existing cellulite more noticeable. The National Institute of Health (NIH) notes that overall body composition can be achieved by maintaining a healthy weight.

Eating more protein

Protein is important for building and repairing muscle. The expert suggests eating lean meats, fish, eggs, dairy products, legumes and nuts can help nourish muscles under the skin so that they are firmer.

Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated is also another key component to maintaining skin elasticity as it can reduce the obvious appearance of cellulite.

Incorporate incline walking

Walking uphill engages the glutes to a better degree than walking on a level plane. This can aid in calorie burn and tone muscles around the thighs and buttocks.

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Slowly increase weight of the lift

This is the game changer as strength training gradually increases the resistance. Over time people can help to develop lean muscles for enhancing the look of cellulite areas. The doctor suggests focusing on compound movements such as deadlifts, squats and lunges for maximum benefit.

Limit ultra-processed foods

Sugary foods, refined carbohydrates and fats can lead to weight gain and inflammation. Consuming a balanced diet rich in whole foods can support healthier skin.

Prioritise sleep

Bad sleep can disrupt hormone levels, recovery and well-being. The healthcare professional recommends getting 7 to 9 hours of good sleep per night.

Try dry brushing

You can also try dry brushing, reports indicate that it can temporarily help improve circulation and skin appearance.

Avoid smoking

Smoking can have a negative impact on the blood flow and collagen production which can negatively impact skin quality over time.

Use retinol

The doctor states that when you apply retinol regularly it can help to make skin thicker and firmer. Thereby reducing the visibility of cellulite.

Consider treatments

Medical treatments such as acoustic wave therapy, laser therapy and other procedures performed by a dermatologist may improve the appearance of cellulite temporarily. Although it is important to note that the outcomes are not guaranteed.

Manage expectations

Probably the most valuable advice is to realize that cellulite is perfectly normal. It affects most women due to genetic, hormonal and other related structures of the connective tissue.

The bottom line? Regular exercise, eating healthy, proper hydration and fitness can help diminish the look of cellulite in the butt. There is no magic pill but you can enhance your confidence and health practices with these healthy habits.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. Results vary by individual. Consult a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet, exercise or lifestyle.