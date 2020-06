Read this in Hindi. Also Read - 4 weight gain exercises that will help you bulk up

Most people seek to gain weight. But there are many who desperately try to gain weight. Yes, you read it right. Many people are so thin that nothing they do helps them to gain weight. Sometimes, they also seek medical help to gain weight. So if you are looking to bulk up, you want also be running out of options. But don't worry. You can now add muscle and put on some weight easily with the help of these 10 simple tips.

1. Eat 5 to 6 meals a day

In order to gain weight, you need to start eating 5-6 meals a day. However, it is important that you break these meals into parts, as eating a lot at once may result in indigestion and your body may not be able to absorb all the nutrients. It may be possible that you won’t find yourself hungry 3 hours after eating lunch, but eat anyway and notice how your appetite increases from day to day. Also, be sure to include healthy foods in your diet for a healthy weight gain.

2. Weight train at least 3 times a week

When you train with weights, your muscles grow. Also, it is important that you gradually keep increasing the weight with which you train. As you train, your strength will increase. For instance, if you are doing lateral pulldowns with 30 kilos of weight, try and increase it to 35 kilos the next time. Read more to find out how you can do weight training at home. Also read about strength training exercises for women.

3. Consume 300-500 calories more

Eating 300-500 calories more than your normal intake may not be easy, but you must do it if you want to stop being skinny. Make sure you don’t do it just by overeating at once, but instead do it gradually over the whole day.

4. Work out your entire body

There are some muscles you can clearly see and admire in the mirror and some muscles you cannot. A lot of gym goers usually train only the muscles on their arms, chest and shoulders and this is a grave error. Firstly, it will give you a disproportionate body that not many people like. Also, it will make you prone to injuries. Therefore, make sure you workout for entire body for a complete look. Here are some yoga poses for weight gain.

5. Load up on protein

As informed earlier, you have to consume 300-500 more calories than your normal intake every day. You can do this by eating protein-rich foods like cheese, meat, eggs, etc.

6. Drink your calories

It may be tough to meet your calorie requirements by just eating. Drinking milk, milkshakes or protein shakes with little or no sugar can be a great way to load up on the required calories. Here are some healthy options for weight gain.

7. Try and eat fast (but don’t choke on it)

People who are trying to lose weight are advised exactly the opposite but for the same reason. Your body takes some time to give signals of satiety which is why eating fast can help you eat more.

8. Focus on recovery after each workout

Stretching exercises, showers, foods rich in carbohydrates can help recover your body significantly. Try the wheat germ recipe after a nice workout for instant energy. Also, you should aim for 8 hours of sleep as inadequate sleep can cause several problems.

9. Be patient with yourself

Hoping to gain weight quickly in a healthy manner is unrealistic. Even if you follow all the advice that is there, you may end up gaining just 1-2 kilos in a month. Every body is different, and just because you are not seeing results in terms of weight gain, you shouldn’t feel discouraged. Living healthy by eating the right diet will make you feel better and more positive about life and increase your strength.

10. Believe in yourself

Following your regimen may seem incredibly difficult if you don’t believe that you will one day be able to transform your body. If you are not seeing any gains even after working so hard, work harder. Eat more, lift more and stay inspired. You may also read tips to maintain your figure.

Image source: Getty Images