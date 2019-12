You may end up hurting yourself if you are practising a form properly. @Shutterstock.

It is not just the beginners who make gym mistakes. Many who hit the gym daily also tend to commit these blunders and end up harming their health instead. Usually it is our eagerness to lose weight or get into the shape quickly that influences us into doing wrong workouts at the gym.

You may be probably making at least one, if not all the common gym mistakes, every time you walk into the gym. Here are 10 gymming mistakes that you should not repeat in the year 2020.

Overuse of cardio

Overuse of cardio equipment for weight loss is the one of the common workout mistakes one can make in the gym.

You may think sweating out on the bike, elliptical, or treadmill longer will help burn more calories and lose more kilos faster. Yes, cardio does contribute in weight loss, but don’t overdoing it is good for you. Lifting weights may better help reshape your body and leads to desired results.

Incorrect technique

You may end up hurting yourself if you are practising a form properly. If you are not quite sure of how to do an exercise, it is better to ask your trainer or someone who is good at it.

Incorrect technique can hit the wrong muscles and cause injury to your body.

Using too much weight

Leave your ego at home before you hit the gym. Otherwise you may also make the mistake of loading the bar with more plates than you can handle. Lifting heavier than you can manage can not only injure yourself, but also diminish the effects of your exercises.

Instead of showing off how much weight you can lift or how many reps you can do, focus on the form and lighten up the weight.

Not tracking your workout

Keeping track of the exercises — the weight, reps, and sets—is a way to check your progression. You need to gradually increase your volume to get the desired effect. But people usually forget to do so. You may use an app or a notepad to keep track of your workouts.

Caution- Challenge your body to do more work week after week, but don’t cross your body’s ability to recover.

Skipping the warm up and cool down

Regardless of your workout timing, it may be ten minutes, 30 minutes, or 60 minutes, you should not skip the warm up and cool down.

The warm up will help prepare your muscles for the workout. A simple five to ten-minute warm up routine ahead of the workout may help you avoid injury.

You should spare another five to ten minutes for cooling down, which includes a lot of stretching, holding poses for ten to 30 seconds.

Forgetting to clean the machines

Not many people make the effort to clean the machines, fitness equipment, benches after use. This is where your hygiene comes in. If not cleaned regularly, your props could accumulate bacteria, viruses and fungi that are harmful to human health.

Not following proper diet

This is again one common mistake that many gym goers make, thought not inside the gym. A bad diet can ruin all your hard work. What you eat and the timing of your meals is important to get the benefits of gymming. So, if you plan to do higher intensity or longer workouts, take advice from a nutritionist and get you diet planned.

Not drinking enough water

You need to drink plenty of water to keep your body hydrated throughout the day. As we sweat out in the gym, we are losing water from our body. And if we don’t drink enough water during the workout, this can lead to dehydration.

Symptoms of dehydration include fatigue, dizziness, confusion, and extreme thirst.

Going too hard or overtraining

Overtraining happens when one’s performance exceeds his or her body’s ability to recover. The performance will also start declining.

Overtraining can lead to change in heart rate, trouble sleeping, joint pain, chronic exhaustion, irregular periods, and increased soreness.

Not changing your program

If you keep doing the same workout over and over again, you’re going to stop seeing results.

Because as you continue to perform the same exercises at the same speed or volume, your body will get used to it and may stop changing.

We have keep varying the speed or distance of your run, increase the weight you’re lifting, to challenge your bodies to do more. Mixing the various forms of exercises such aerobic exercise, strength training, running, etc to get the best results.