10 Fruits To Manage High Blood Sugar Spikes During Monsoon

High blood sugar is a silent pandemic that affects millions of people globally. Foods lower in calories and higher in fibre are good for patients dealing with this non-reversible condition. However, there are certain foods that you can add to your diet to keep blood sugar levels under control. Curious to know what those fruits are? Check out the complete list below.

The long, sweltering months are made easier by the arrival of monsoon season. This sudden change in weather and temperature also pushes our bodies to go through some changes that call for a lot of care and attention. Making healthy food choices is crucial at this time of year. While there are many fruits to pick from so that we may obtain the right nourishment, people with diabetes are constantly unsure of whether the fruit they are selecting is safe for them or not. Don't worry we have got you covered. Here are 10 monsoon fruits that are not only healthy, and nutritious, but are also ideal for those with diabetes.

Peaches

Peaches are a fresh, and fragrant treat that can be included in your diabetes-friendly diet. It is a nutrition-loaded fruit that includes Vitamin C, potassium, and iron. Vitamin C is very essential as it helps in our body's healing process. Potassium, otherwise, acts as an electrolyte that helps in normalizing the fluid levels in our cells.

Plum

Plums are an ideal fruit for people with diabetes as it has a low glycemic index and release carbs, which may be beneficial in controlling blood sugar levels. It is a fibrous fruit that helps in decreasing the risk of chronic illness. If you have diabetes, you can include plums in your daily diet to stay healthy as it only includes 16 gm of sugar and is appropriate for people with diabetes.

Cheries

The tiny sweet-tarty cherries are a wonder to behold, right? along with its sweet appearance, it is rich in fibre and has a low GI which makes it safe for people with diabetes. Cherries are one of the most popular monsoon fruit and are available in abundance during the rainy season. These are also loaded with Vitamin C which is essential for maintaining your immune system and skin health. People usually misunderstand this fruit as sweet but that is just a myth. So, what are you waiting for? go and grab some cherries for yourself and include them in your diet.

Pears

Also known as Nashpati is another fruit which is great for controlling blood sugar spikes during monsoon. They are high in fibre. They are a great addition to your plate because of their moderate glycemic index of 38, low glycemic load, and high fibre content.

Jamun

The monsoon and summer months in India are jam-packed with jamuns. Due to its high fibre content and low glycemic index, this fruit is safe and beneficial for diabetics.

Sweet Lime

Also known as Mosambi are a great source of fibre and vitamin C. Because of its moderate glycemic index, high fibre content, and flavonoid content, the mosambi, or sweet lime, is an excellent monsoon fruit for people with diabetes, those attempting to lose weight, and those who already have the disease.

Rose Apple

The rose apple, also known as the jaam, has been used in Indian traditional medicine for a variety of health advantages, one of which is its ability to combat diabetes. The fruit's anti-inflammatory and anti-diabetic properties are aided by the jaam's abundance of antioxidants like polyphenols, tannins, steroids, and other plant compounds.

Avocados

Avocados are packed with healthy fats and more than 20 different vitamins and minerals. As per studies, adding avocados to your daily diet can also help in reducing the risk of diabetes. They are also called the powerhouse of fibre.

Papaya

Do not forget to add this fruit to your diet after being diagnosed with diabetes. Wondering why? Papaya is a great fruit choice for diabetics because it is high in natural antioxidants. It lessens the likelihood of further cell damage.

Kiwi

Another great fruit, which is packed with Vitamin C is Kiwi. They are an ideal fruit for diabetics as they are loaded with vitamins E, K, and potassium and have a low fruit sugar content.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.

