Running for staying fit can be tiring at times. Thus, jogging is considered as one of the easiest ways to remain fit an burn extra calories. People mainly rely on jogging either for the purpose to loosen up the muscles or for warming up. According to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, “Light and moderate joggers have lower mortality than sedentary non-joggers, whereas strenuous joggers have a mortality rate not statistically different from that of the sedentary group.”

Jogging increases productivity and stamina. This low-impact slow run has several health benefits, it decreases the risk of diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, depression, and anxiety. It also increases your productivity and stamina. Everyone can opt for jogging and it isn’t harsh for the body. It could be an effective tool for weight loss. Jogging can be your best bet if your goal is to maintain your weight and stay in shape. But somehow everything depends on your diet if your diet is poor all your effort will go for waste. In this article, we are going to discuss the several benefits of jogging. Everyone can opt for jogging and it isn’t harsh for the body. It could be an effective tool for weight loss. Jogging can be your best bet if your goal is to maintain your weight and stay in shape.

Most importantly, jogging improves blood flow in the body Very good for cardiovascular health Helps to keep a check on cholesterol level Improves bone health Helps in weight management and weight loss Helps build stamina and endurance Prepares you for more intense and vigorous activities Strengthens muscles Helps in relieving stress Increases lung capacity and the process of respiration

However, there are a few things you should keep in mind before going for a jog. You must set a daily or weekly goal for yourself, the set goal will keep you motivated and focused. The warm-up is extremely important before jogging. Try to wear comfortable training or running shoes. Start slowly by walking first and then after 30 seconds increase your walking pace. When you are almost fatigued and feel like giving up, start breathing in through the nose and exhaling with force through your mouth.