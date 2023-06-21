10 Amazing Benefits of Yoga: Here's How Yoga Asanas Improve Your Mental Health

Yoga psychology is a systematic, step-wise process of expanding consciousness (self-awareness). Scroll down to know the therapeutic effects of yoga and its ability to increase quality of life.

Yoga psychology considers consciousness to be the centre of a person. Modern psychology identifies the human being with his personality, and thoughts and sees his environment to be his external surrounding, including the air he breaths, his home and his workspace. On International Day of Yoga, we spoke to Nityatara Raina, yoga therapist and psychologist, at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital to understand the concept of yoga for managing mental health issues. Here's what the expert wants you to know.

Yoga Psychology considers consciousness to be the essence of a person and all else the environment in which the consciousness is embedded. In addition to one's external environment which exists outside his skin, one has an internal environment which includes his body, thoughts, perceptions, feelings, beliefs, and desires. In much the same way that a worldly environmentalist would be concerned with restoring a polluted lake to its natural state of purity and equilibrium, the Yoga psychologist is interested in leading a person from the experience of disturbance to the consciousness of peace and harmony.

Yoga Therapy: The Body-Mind-Spirit Integration

The Yoga therapist relates to the person as a whole and seeks to understand how the various aspects of the person function together. A fundamental tenet of Yoga therapy is that there is body-mind-spirit integration. Physical functioning, mental functioning and one's relation to ultimate values and purposes are all of one piece, reflecting one another. The Yoga therapist is aware of this inter-relationship and leads his client to become aware of it as well. He uses techniques that are effective on each level.

Yoga Psychology is a holistic training program and not a method of treatment. Just like Physical fitness demands some regular practice, so does mental fitness. Just like physical well-being is an outcome of daily choices, likewise mental well-being too is a result of moment-to-moment choices. The practice of Yoga science leads one to become more attuned and sensitive to all aspects of functioning and gradually gain mastery over every aspect of his ecology- emotions, thoughts, beliefs and desires. It is the person's awareness that will decide the intent, attitude, way of seeing, acceptance and response.

A yoga therapist/psychologist is a compassionate wise listener, who will help you overcome disturbances to peace and progress. Be it training emotions to a positive expression, sharpening faculties, improving the quality of relationships, enhancing efficiency or overcoming everyday issues or any other obstacle that's in the way of you achieving what you were truly created to be, Yoga Psychology will pave the way.

Top 10 Mental Health Benefits of Yoga

Do you know the 60+ health benefits of yoga? One of the most well-liked physical exercises on the planet is yoga. In addition to this, yoga helps alcoholics and drug addicts achieve spiritual enlightenment.

Improves strength, balance, and flexibility. Relaxes you, to help you sleep better. Provides your body energy and brightens up your mood. Helps manage stress. Promotes better self-care. Supports heart health. Can ease arthritis symptoms. Helps with back pain relief. Can help to reduce weight Improve the respiration system

