Zika Virus May Be Endemic In India, Experts: But Why Are Other Vector-Borne Diseases On The Rise

Experts have witnessed a gradual rise in Zika Virus Infections along with other vector borne diseases in India and they now conclude that it may have become a endemic disease.

The Indian subcontinent has been experiencing heavy monsoon rainfall for the past few months. The areas in an around cities have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and vector-borne diseases. There has been a considerable rise in these diseases this year than compared to previous years. The country has reported the spread of diseases such as malaria, zika, dengue, chikungunya, all at the same time in the last three months. This sudden outbreak has affected the residents of the entire country. Mumbai falls among the worst affected cities.

A new study based on vector-borne diseases states that the Zika virus may have already become endemic in the India. The number of infections from this virus has been increasing throughout the past couple of years. In 2017, cases pertaining to Zika virus was reported in two states, in the year 2018 it spread to four, in 2021 the number increased to 11. As of June 2022, there have been more than 67 cases. Every year, this virus spreads to more and more states.

What Is Zika Virus And How Does It Spread?

Zika virus (ZIKV) is a vector-borne flavivirus which is transmitted by the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes, mainly Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. Its usual transmission method is by mosquito bites. It can also be transmitted through blood transfusions, sexual contact, and via exposure to urine.

Zika An Endemic Disease In India?

Dr Satish Koul, the Director of Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, told agencies that Zika virus infections have been very commonly observed in India, especially in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. Thus it is clear that the Zika virus has already become endemic in India. There is a possibility of this becoming endemic and the transmission can occur from people who are not symptomatic also. This has favored increase in disease transmission to an endemic rate especially in the last couple of years.

Why Are Vector-Borne Diseases Increasing In The World?

As climate change alters temperatures and weather patterns around the world, the risk of vector-borne diseases like dengue fever and Zika virus will increase. Here's what that means for global health:

Vectors such as mosquitoes and ticks breed and thrive in warm tropical climate. As the climate a change, the global temperature is also becoming higher accompanied with untimely heavy rainfall. The more the rainfall, the more the breeding grounds for vectors.

The warm climate also results in long seasons. A season that was supposed to last for four months could extend up to five or even more. This allows the vectors a perfect environment to breed and spread even more.

The changes in the temperature also affect the biting behavior of vectors. Especially in a country like India which has states experiencing temperature starting from minus degree to 45 degrees; this climate is very favorable for the transmission of viruses like Zika.