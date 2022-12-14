Zika Virus In India: 4 Unusual And Rare Conditions The Virus Infection Can Cause

Zika virus transmits through mosquito bites (Aedes Aegypti Mosquito) - the carrier of the virus. Check out the 4 unusual conditions this virus infection can lead to.

Zika virus infection is slowly paving its way in India. According to recent reports, several states including Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra are witnessing a surge in the number of Zika virus infection cases. Since there are no vaccines available at the moment to combat the virus infection, the only way one can keep the severity of the virus away is by understand the preventive ways. According to the WHO, the best way to prevent Zika virus infection is to protect yourself from mosquito bites. And also know the various symptoms.

How Does Zika Virus Spread

At a time when Zika virus infection is spreading fast in several parts of the world. The first thing that one should know at the moment is how this infection transmit. Zika virus transmits through mosquito bites (Aedes Aegypti Mosquito) - the carrier of the virus. Another way in which this virus infection is spread is via sexual transmission or transfusion in the blood.

Symptoms of Zika Virus Infection

Although there are no visible signs and symptoms that a person infected by the Zika virus may experience. But some common signs can include:

Mild fever Body rash Headache Joint pain Conjunctivitis

Unusual Conditions Zika Infection Can Cause

Can Zika virus infection cause death? As of now, the reports don't say so. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a person dying due to Zika virus infection is not common. However, the virus infection can lead to severe outcomes which are also there. Check out these unusual health conditions that Zika virus infection can cause:

Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura

This condition can lead to a health problem in which the cells in the immune system start attacking the body's own blood platelets instead of attacking the virus. This results in the unusual destruction of the platelets that can cause severe bleeding internally, leading to death.

Guillain-Baree Syndrome

Another rare health condition that Zika virus infection can cause is Guillain-Baree Syndrome. It is an auto-immune condition in which the body's immune system gets compromised and starts attacking the body's own cells.

Birth Defects

Zika infection can damage a baby's brain when a pregnant woman gets infected with the virus. Sometimes, this can also lead to the unexplained death of the baby inside the womb.

Disseminated Encephalomyelitis

This unusual health condition can lead to unexplained inflammation in the brain and spinal cord. The inflammation can also damage the layer that covers the nerve cells and further lead to death.