Zika Alert Issued In India After Six More Cases Reported From UP's Kanpur: Mild Fever To Headache, Beware of These Symptoms

With the new number of cases, the total number of Zika virus cases in the city has now touched 10. Read on to know the symptoms of Zika virus infection.

As the world battles deadly coronavirus, India is on alert for the Zika virus attack which has already spread to more than one state in the country. On Monday, the UP government confirmed that six more people from the state have tested positive for the Zika virus in the Chakeri area of Kanpur. Following the detection, Kanpur District Magistrate, Vishak G. Iyer, along with a team of Health and Civic departments rushed to the spot to take stock of the area. According to the reports, medical teams have so far collected samples of 645 suspected symptomatic, suffering from fever and pregnant women from Zika virus-affected pockets in the Chakeri area of the city.

Heightening preventive measures to eliminate cases of Zika virus in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to further intensify comprehensive surveillance and implement stringent containment curbs to check the breeding of mosquitoes. Speaking to the senior officials in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The Health Department must ensure strict surveillance to check the spread of Zika virus and should undertake frequent and extensive door-to-door sanitisation and fogging drives to stop mosquito breeding. People should be made aware of preventive measures and must be encouraged to maintain cleanliness."

Zika Virus In UP Spreading Rapidly

On Saturday, three more persons, including two Air Force staffers, were found infected with the Zika virus. After detection of the first infected case on October 23, the Centre had dispatched a high-level multi-disciplinary team comprising an entomologist, public health specialists, and gynaecologist from the National Vector-Borne Disease Control Programme, National Centre for Disease Control, and Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state administration on high alert in view of the rising Zika virus cases. According to the government spokesman, the state Health Department has been carrying out the extensive exercise of mass-scale sanitisation, state-wide surveillance drives, spraying of anti-larva chemicals, fogging, and cleanliness drives. The Health workers have been conducting door-to-door visits to identify patients with viral fever, vector-borne diseases, and other symptoms.

Warning Symptoms of Zika Virus Infection

Before we go ahead with the treatment and exactly when you should consult a doctor when infected with the Zika virus, here are some of the symptoms that you should never ignore:

Mild fever

Muscle pain

Skin rashes

Headache

Abdominal pain

Extreme fatigue

Pink eyes

Joint pain

(With inputs from Agencies)

