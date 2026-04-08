Zareen Khan's mother Parveen Khan dies at 65 in Mumbai due to organ failure after battling prolonged illness

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
- Yoga
Famous Bollywood actor Zareen Khan's mother Parveen Khan, breathed her last on Wednesday after battling a prolonged illness in Mumbai. The actor's team resealed a statement and shared the heartbreaking news with her fans. They wronte: "This is to inform that our beloved Ms Parveen Khan, mother of Zareen Khan and Sana Khan, has departed peacefully to her heavenly abode on the 8th of April." The statement also provided information about the funeral.
Parveen Khan was 65 years old and died due to organ failure after being ill for a long time.
This is a breaking news, more details will be added soon.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information