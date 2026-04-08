Zareen Khan's mother Parveen Khan dies at 65 in Mumbai due to organ failure after battling prolonged illness

Zareen Khan's mother death news: The actress, on February 23, posted an emotional message on social media while marking her Islamic birthday, which falls on the fifth day of Ramadan. In the post, she revealed that her mother was hospitalised and said her birthday celebrations would not take place.

Zareen Khan's mother Parveen Khan dies at 65 in Mumbai due to organ failure after battling prolonged illness

Famous Bollywood actor Zareen Khan's mother Parveen Khan, breathed her last on Wednesday after battling a prolonged illness in Mumbai. The actor's team resealed a statement and shared the heartbreaking news with her fans. They wronte: "This is to inform that our beloved Ms Parveen Khan, mother of Zareen Khan and Sana Khan, has departed peacefully to her heavenly abode on the 8th of April." The statement also provided information about the funeral.

Parveen Khan was 65 years old and died due to organ failure after being ill for a long time.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

This is a breaking news, more details will be added soon.