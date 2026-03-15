Zakir Khan Health Updates: Is the comedian hospitalised in Mumbai? Viral video sparks concern about his health | WATCH

Zakir Khan Health News: The clip, shared online by his younger brother Arbaz Khan, offers a glimpse of the comedian recovering in a hospital room.

Zakin Khan Health Updates: Is the comedian hospitalised in Mumbai? Viral video sparks concern about his health | WATCH

Zakir Khan Health Latest Updates: Famous comedian Zakir Khan is back in the spotlight after fans spotted him in a hospital vlog. A recent Ramzan video from Zakir's younger brother Arbaz Khan shows him in a room at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai. The video clip has gone viral across social media platforms, and viewers questioned why Zakir appeared to be admitted and whether any serious medical issue was involved.

This comes weeks after Zakir shared his plan to stop live shows for several years to focus on health. Earlier this year, during a performance in Hyderabad (in January), Zakir informed the audience that stand-up tours would pause for a long stretch. That announcement had already triggered worry among admirers, which the new hospital footage has now intensified further.

Check the viral video CLIP here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaz khan (@arbazkhan0513)

Zakir Khan Health Timeline: What We Know So Far?

In an interview with Gulf News, Zakir Khan mentioned that he wants to focus a little extra on his health because of a certain hereditary condition that has been a part of his family. He also noted that years of inadequate sleep and relentless travel had begun to take a toll on him physically, which raised concerns among fans.

During the interaction, Khan shared that after nearly a decade of continuous work, he realized during his US tour last year that balancing his health with his professional obligations had become increasingly challenging.

Is Zakir Khan unwell? Well, the exact health condition that forced the comedian to take a career break has not been disclosed by him yet, but, during a recent event, the comedian clarified that there was no serious health issue behind his decision. He stated that the break was primarily due to an influx of writing assignments, making it hard for him to juggle everything. Zakir emphasized that his health was only mildly impacted and not as severe as many online reports suggested. He also refuted various rumors circulating on the internet, asserting that many claims about his condition were inaccurate and irresponsible, particularly those attributed to "close family sources."

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