Youth health at risk: Rising digestive disorders, fatty liver and lifestyle habits damaging gut health in teens

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There is an increasing trend of incidence of the presence of the diseases and disorders that affect the gastrointestinal system over the past decade because of changes in lifestyle. The patients who suffer from diseases associated with gastroenterology have high depression, stress, anxiety, and central nervous system dysfunction.
According to Dr Anukalp Prakash, Director, Gastroenterology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, "Functional gastrointestinal disorder" is a name that is associated with several diseases that cause symptoms of the gastrointestinal system (such as stomach pain, dysphagia, dyspepsia, diarrhoea, constipation, and abdominal distension), but they do not show any physical signs of disease under the diagnostic tests. There are 20 distinct diseases which come under FGID in children.3 FGIDs are very common."
The doctor says that FGIDs are common in adolescents and lead to considerable morbidity. Here are the lifestyle factors affecting digestive health in teenagers:
NAFLD is rarely seen in the youth previously but is currently rising in incidence. It is highly related to obesity, insulin resistance, and poor diet. The disorder does not exhibit any symptoms and develops slowly from the benign fatty liver to cirrhosis.
It is common for youths to indulge in excessive binge drinking these days, especially those residing in urban areas and enrolled in institutions of higher learning. Taking excessive amounts of alcohol within a relatively short period causes fatty liver or hepatitis. Continued abuse results in cirrhosis that manifests prematurely.
The youth of today is at a point where success and failure lies. The modern age makes everything easy but also increases the risk of several digestive disorders and other complications related to the liver. There is an increased rate of cases of non-alcoholic fatty liver and damage to the liver by alcoholic products in youth.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
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