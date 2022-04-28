You’re 30 And You Still Do Not Have Health Insurance? Know Why You Must Buy A Policy Soon

The last two years of the Pandemic have highlighted how health and wellness are an extremely important part of life. Today, many of us are more aware of our personal health and often try to watch our calories and squeeze in some exercise in between our busy schedules. But the 'prevention' approach does not always work, and sometimes, we may develop some ailment requiring 'cure'. Those of us who were infected by COVID-19 or saw our near and dear ones suffer from it, know how costly treatments can get enough to bankrupt a lower-middle-income family in some cases. Not just COVID-19, but even the rise of lifestyle diseases, the increase in cases of cancer, and secondary problems from living in a polluted environment, all contribute to unexpected and heavy medical bills.

Health insurance is designed on the idea that in a group of people, a bad event will occur with a small percentage of the group, but each group member is equally at risk and therefore needs protection. In short, everyone pays the premium, but only those who actually suffer get reimbursed for their expenses. Their reimbursement far exceeds the premium paid, while those who did not suffer from any illness pay a small amount for the mental security that if things go wrong, they won't have to take loans or sell valuable assets for treatment.

Many people often wait to buy a health insurance policy until they are diagnosed with an ailment. This approach is not helpful: The insurer takes into account the existing ailments when deciding on the premium and often will not insure sure-shot problems. Insurance is not a lottery ticket and nor is there magic in how insurance covers us in adverse times. If all members of an insured group were certain to suffer from an ailment, the premium would be equal to the treatment expense, defeating the point of an insurance policy. *

* Standard T&C Apply

Therefore, the best time to get health insurance is before your 30s. At that age, people tend to be healthier and fitter and therefore get cover for a larger variety of ailments at a lower premium. The waiting times for approval of insurance are markedly lower as well, and most young corporate employees can take a policy that fits well with the one provided by their employer, resulting in better financial planning and stability. Starting early reduces the chance of filing claims during the insurance period and that makes one eligible for No-Claim Bonus as well when renewing the policy.

Coming to the expenses covered by health insurance, you can take a sigh of relief as it covers most expenses related to hospitalisation. Room charges, bed charges, nurse charges and tests are some of the expenses covered. What's more, you get a daily allowance cover to meet medical and personal expenses. When you or your loved one gets discharged from the hospital, the ambulance charges will be reimbursed into your pocket. Policies cover AYUSH treatment as well for those who prefer alternative treatment. *

In the world of Health Insurance, few names command as much respect as Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company. With a network of 7,600+ cashless hospitals, approval times of less than an hour for cashless claims, and innovative services such as discounts on OPD and medicine expenses, its services are best-in-class. Being a large insurer, it can offer lower premiums and better services as it benefits from its scale in the market. Not to mention, you are less likely to be stuck without insurance if you are travelling in a tier-2 or tier-3 city, given how vast its coverage is. *

* Standard T&C Apply

Don't wait for a problem to emerge before you start taking this seriously head now to the Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company's website (the policy can be applied for online without any hassles) and gift yourself medical insurance for your 30th birthday. Wellness is the key to a happy life.

Insurance is the subject matter of solicitation. For more details on benefits, exclusions, limitations, terms and conditions, please read sales brochure/policy wording carefully before concluding a sale.

